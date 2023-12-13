Skip To Content
    If You Can, Please Send This To Taylor Swift - A Birthday Letter On Behalf Of Swifties To The Birthday Girl

    🎶 I don't know about YOU! But I'm feeling thirty-foOoOoOour 🎶

    Ivana Peloza
    by Ivana Peloza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAYLOR SWIFT! IT IS YOUR BIRTHDAY! And I KNOW your birthday is really important to you because you have essentially turned the number 13 into your brand!

    Republic/Taylor Swift / Via giphy.com

    So today, on December 13th, I wanted to just take the time to use the media platform at which I happen to work (BuzzFeed Dot Com) to write you an intimate and personal letter that I hope somehow makes it to your eyes.

    You are officially 34, girl. How does it feel? As a teeny, tiny, baby 27-year old (I imagine you wrote the line, "sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby" about 27-year olds), you are making me... dare I say, excited about entering my 30s!

    Taylor Swift walks into a building wearing a long, black fur coat.
    Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty

    Also, btw, CONGRATULATIONS ON BEING NAMED TIME MAGAZINE'S PERSON OF THE YEAR FOR 2023! That's kind of never-been-done-before-vibes. For a 33-year-old! Tay, be so honest with me. Do you think I too can become a billionaire in the next 6 calendar years?

    Looking back on your rather iconic last year, I can't help but wonder what could possibly be next. I mean, you embarked on the cultural phenomenon that IS "The Eras Tour". The highest-grossing tour of all time and the first tour to surpass $1 billion dollars in revenue?!? SUPA-STAR BEHAVIOUR!

    Taylor Swift wears a glittering body suit and knee-high boots as she poses with her arm up, flexing her biceps.
    Buda Mendes / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management / Via Getty

    And that's not even to mentionTaylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie which ALSO broke box office records for first-day ticket sales and grossing more than $200 million at the global box office.

    Anyways, after several months of non-stop touring the United States, you took a brief break and started attending some events at the National Football League... 🤭 And they all happened to be football games for one team in particular.... The Kansas City Chiefs! 🤭 🤭 🤭 (Picture me full squealing as I sit on the edge of my bed as if we're gossiping about our crushes at a 7th grade sleepover).

    Travis Kelce on the NFL field wearing Kansas City Chiefs uniform.
    David Eulitt / Getty Images / Via Getty

    And now we know that you and one particular H-O-T-T-I-E on that team have actually been romantically dating (in L-O-V-E, perhaps?) for like, many months... Another congratulations is in order because, Tay. Girl. He is hot. Like, soo hot. And sooo good at football, apparently.

    That's what I'd call a SLAY of a year. And let me just say, it has been so fun and inspiring to watch you "Be-Jewelled" this past year. I hope today you're looking back on it with a lot of pride and hopefully warm, fuzzy feelings.

    Netflix/Taylor Swift / Via giphy.com

    I know that you have to plan your life like, 2-3 years in advanced so I'm sure you could tell me a lot about what your 34th year will hold. But I'm sure you won't... you sneaky, secretive, little surprise girl!

    All I know is that I'm EXCITED for your 34th year, whatever that may be. What if I take some general guesses and you can just silently confirm or deny them? Okay:

    1. The Reputation (Taylor's Version) re-release sometime in January!? (crossing fingers, manifesting, manifesting).

    Netflix/Taylor Swift / Via giphy.com

    2. Closing "The Eras Tour" in Vancouver, Canada in December 2024? OR, better yet, closing "The Eras Tour" in Los Angeles, California on your NEXT birthday, December 13th, 2024....?

    IDK but that seems like something you would do. Admit it! 🤭

    3. Potentially, send me (Ivana Peloza, devoted Swiftie and freelance BuzzFeed writer) tickets to the aforementioned Vancouver stop of "The Eras Tour" on any of the following tour dates: December 6th, 7th or 8th of the year 2024?

    MTV/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    If ANYONE has the power to do THAT particular thing, girl.... it's you. No offence. 

    4. Perhaps, will we learn more about your plan to turn All Too Well: The Short Film into a feature? Is 34 the age that you will begin your quest to achieve the "O" in your inevitable EGOT?

    Taylor Swift wears a gold dress on the TIFF red carpet.
    Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Via Getty

    Because I was THERE when you spoke of it at the "In Conversation With... Taylor Swift" event at TIFF on Friday, September 9, 2022. And when I say "I was there," I mean that I was absolutely outside, barred from entry, and screaming in the streets, waiting to catch even a glimpse of you. And you looked STUNISTA in that GOLDEN Oscar-statue-esque gown queen! Foreshadowing, perhaps? 

    5. Will you PLEAAASE go to the Met Gala with Travis? Pleeaase?! The way you and him are so tall.... two beautiful trees.... so tall and stunning, side by side. C'mon, give the Swifties something to live for on Met Monday!

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walk side by side holding hands, smiling.
    Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty

    I know you don't go to that since *whispers*... buzzcut and bleach-blond hair era... But I think this could be the year to do it.

    6. Will you rest? Babe, I hope so. Because sometimes I worry about you! This year with you, it's been like: stadium tour performance, another stadium tour performance, dinner with Travis, dinner with Selena, stadium tour performance, back to Kansas City, now you're in New York City with the girls, back to dinner with Selena, NFL football game, another stadium tour performance, it's all been less than 48 hours, etc.

    I hope, more than any other guess, that I'm right about there being lots of time for rest in your year ahead. Rest and self-care and a nice, hearty glass of red wine - because you really deserve it!

    And if that's laughable, considering you're probably only just getting started, I hope at least today you're feeling extra pampered and full of love, delicious foods, and LOTS of wine.

    Disney/Taylor Swift / Via giphy.com

    We love you so much and are so thankful for December 13th. AND every 13-related riddle you tease us with. We eat it up every time, like Pac Man! Please never stop!

    Capitol One/Taylor Swift / Via giphy.com

    I think I speak for many Swifties when I say, we can't wait to see how this new "era" unfolds for you. And we'll be watching along, on the sidelines (or in the nosebleeds, if we must) - cheering you on FOREVER!

    NFL / Via giphy.com

    Happy birthday, Taylor Alison Swift! We love you. 🫶 🫶 🫶

    MTV / Via giphy.com

    To the tune of "22"... I DON'T KNOW ABOUT YOU, BUT I'M FEELING THIRTY-FOOUUUR. EVERYTHING WILL BE ALRIGHT IF, WE JUST DRINK SOME MOOORE. YOU DON'T KNOW ABOUT ME. BUT I HOPE YOU'D WANT TOOOOO. EVERYTHING WILL BE ALRIGHT IF, WE JUST KEEP DANCING LIKE WE'RE, THIRTY-FOoOooOOoUR. THIRTY-FOUR!

    Annnnnd be sure to follow BuzzFeed Canada on TikTok and Instagram for all things Swift!