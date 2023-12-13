If You Can, Please Send This To Taylor Swift - A Birthday Letter On Behalf Of Swifties To The Birthday Girl

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAYLOR SWIFT! IT IS YOUR BIRTHDAY! And I KNOW your birthday is really important to you because you have essentially turned the number 13 into your brand!
You are officially 34, girl. How does it feel? As a teeny, tiny, baby 27-year old (I imagine you wrote the line, "sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby" about 27-year olds), you are making me... dare I say, excited about entering my 30s!
Looking back on your rather iconic last year, I can't help but wonder what could possibly be next. I mean, you embarked on the cultural phenomenon that IS "The Eras Tour". The highest-grossing tour of all time and the first tour to surpass $1 billion dollars in revenue?!? SUPA-STAR BEHAVIOUR!
Anyways, after several months of non-stop touring the United States, you took a brief break and started attending some events at the National Football League... 🤭 And they all happened to be football games for one team in particular.... The Kansas City Chiefs! 🤭 🤭 🤭 (Picture me full squealing as I sit on the edge of my bed as if we're gossiping about our crushes at a 7th grade sleepover).
That's what I'd call a SLAY of a year. And let me just say, it has been so fun and inspiring to watch you "Be-Jewelled" this past year. I hope today you're looking back on it with a lot of pride and hopefully warm, fuzzy feelings.
All I know is that I'm EXCITED for your 34th year, whatever that may be. What if I take some general guesses and you can just silently confirm or deny them? Okay:
1. The Reputation (Taylor's Version) re-release sometime in January!? (crossing fingers, manifesting, manifesting).
2. Closing "The Eras Tour" in Vancouver, Canada in December 2024? OR, better yet, closing "The Eras Tour" in Los Angeles, California on your NEXT birthday, December 13th, 2024....?
IDK but that seems like something you would do. Admit it! 🤭
3. Potentially, send me (Ivana Peloza, devoted Swiftie and freelance BuzzFeed writer) tickets to the aforementioned Vancouver stop of "The Eras Tour" on any of the following tour dates: December 6th, 7th or 8th of the year 2024?
4. Perhaps, will we learn more about your plan to turn All Too Well: The Short Film into a feature? Is 34 the age that you will begin your quest to achieve the "O" in your inevitable EGOT?
5. Will you PLEAAASE go to the Met Gala with Travis? Pleeaase?! The way you and him are so tall.... two beautiful trees.... so tall and stunning, side by side. C'mon, give the Swifties something to live for on Met Monday!
6. Will you rest? Babe, I hope so. Because sometimes I worry about you! This year with you, it's been like: stadium tour performance, another stadium tour performance, dinner with Travis, dinner with Selena, stadium tour performance, back to Kansas City, now you're in New York City with the girls, back to dinner with Selena, NFL football game, another stadium tour performance, it's all been less than 48 hours, etc.
I hope, more than any other guess, that I'm right about there being lots of time for rest in your year ahead. Rest and self-care and a nice, hearty glass of red wine - because you really deserve it!