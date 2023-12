If You Can, Please Send This To Taylor Swift - A Birthday Letter On Behalf Of Swifties To The Birthday Girl

Anyways, after several months of non-stop touring the United States , you took a brief break and started attending some events at the National Football League... 🤭 And they all happened to be football games for one team in particular.... The Kansas City Chiefs! 🤭 🤭 🤭 (Picture me full squealing as I sit on the edge of my bed as if we're gossiping about our crushes at a 7th grade sleepover).