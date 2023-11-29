Drake Is On Everyone's Spotify Wrapped And Nobody Understands Why – Here's What People Are Saying About The Drake-Spotify Wrapped-Conspiracy

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Is it talent or is it witchcraft or is it ... a mysterious, third thing? (i.e. secret business deals).
I could remove every drake song from my phone & he would still end up on my Spotify wrapped somehow— samurai (@jadeaworld) November 29, 2023
real Spotify users know you need to actively avoid Drake the whole year if you don’t want him in your wrapped😭— natalie (@nata_lauri) November 29, 2023
I could stop listening to Drake forever and he’d still somehow be on my Spotify Wrapped’s top artists list— yas 🦋 (@lolzysz) November 29, 2023
Is drake paying Spotify to be in everyone’s top listeners? Why is everybody denying him💀💀💀💀— FLY THE PLANE ✈️ (@kushtiem) November 29, 2023
At this point I am CONVINCED they put Drake in everyone’s Spotify wrapped even if you only listened to him for .02 seconds one random Tuesday night— digital angel (@girlnumbersix) November 29, 2023
drake has to be some sort of wizard because you can listen to him for ten minutes and he'll show up on your spotify wrapped— britain slander account (@stillneedajob) November 29, 2023
I love how every year everyone says their spotify wrapped is not accurate and it’s because drake is somehow their top listener lmaoo— the flower that knew (@DijahSB) November 29, 2023
whoever got drake as top one on spotify wrapped, very brave of you to show it— andriana シ (@BOTTEGAHOENETA) November 29, 2023
Drake is on everyone’s Spotify Wrapped 😭— .𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘 (@GR1FF1THSTM7) November 29, 2023
yes i hate drake, yes he’s in my spotify wrapped. we exist!— i🧊🇵🇸 (@icestyledyou) November 29, 2023