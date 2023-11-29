Skip To Content
Drake Is On Everyone's Spotify Wrapped And Nobody Understands Why – Here's What People Are Saying About The Drake-Spotify Wrapped-Conspiracy

Is it talent or is it witchcraft or is it ... a mysterious, third thing? (i.e. secret business deals).

by Ivana Peloza

BuzzFeed Staff

'Tis the season for Spotify Wrapped and you know what that means.... time to judge people's music taste!

Syndication / Via giphy.com

And NO ONE escapes ridicule. 

Some people blame the algorithm, some people blame their depression era, some people blame the two-week hyper fixation they had on a musical soundtrack. But this year, a lot of people are simply blaming rapper Drake.

Fela/Mssng Peces/YouTube / Via giphy.com

Our beloved corny, Canadian king is known for his sad-boy-rap, the fact that one time in a song he called himself a lesbian, and for crowning Toronto "the 6." 

Year after year, people who claim to hate Drake wake up on Spotify Wrapped Day and are faced with utter humiliation to find that he is, persistently, in their Top Artists of the year. "HOW CAN THIS BE?," they cry! And oh, how their followers laaaaaugh at them.

Republic Records / Via giphy.com

Granted, he is one of the most globally listened to recording artists in the world. 

But this year, people are starting to wonder if maybe there IS something a little suspect going on. If you're a victim of Drake being in your top listened to artists this year and you also can't remember a SINGLE day of 2023 where you listened to Drake, you're not alone.

MTV / Via giphy.com

Here are all of the most hilarious reactions from everyone who is just as confused as you are:

Twitter: @jadeaworld

Twitter: @nata_lauri

Twitter: @lolzysz

Twitter: @kushtiem

Twitter: @girlnumbersix

Twitter: @stillneedajob

Twitter: @DijahSB

Twitter: @BOTTEGAHOENETA

Twitter: @GR1FF1THSTM7

Twitter: @icestyledyou

So, what do we think? Is this officially a conspiracy theory or is it just the universe?

Taylor Swift/Giphy / Via giphy.com

Or, to quote quote MY top-listened to artist of the year (Taylor Swift, obviously🙄), could it be.... you? You're the problem, it's you?

Let me know what you think in the comments! And be sure to follow BuzzFeed Canada on TikTok and Instagram for more juicy celeb conspiracy. 🤭