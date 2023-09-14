Canadians Are Sharing American TV Tropes That Make No Sense And They Are 100% Right

One thing about being Canadian: you're gonna have to consume a lot of American media, whether you like it or not!
To this point, u/yll95 recently asked: "As a Canadian, we grew up watching almost exclusively U.S.-based TV shows and movies. What are some things that are so prevalent in TV that you expected them to be prevalent in Canada too?"
1. "High school football coach being a full time job."
2. "Homecoming football games being something important."
"Football games having an audience."
3. "High school cheerleaders wearing their cheerleader uniforms all day, every day, as if it's the only clothes they own."
4. "Being able to just walk out onto the roof of your apartment building to gaze at the city, no locked door stopping you."
5. "The shoes indoors for sure."
6. Speaking of Schitt's Creek, "I cringed when Jocelyn referred to her social insurance number as her "social". No, Jocelyn. We don't use that term here."
7. "I don’t think I expected it in Canada necessarily, but all the students eat school lunches from a school cafeteria in US movies/TV shows."
"Canada is one of the only countries where elementary/primary schools don’t typically have cafeterias and/or food service."