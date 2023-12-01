"Game Of Thrones" And "The Sopranos" Have Nothing On This ONE Evil Character Who You'll Never Expect To Be On The List Of Most Hated TV Characters Of All Time

Some of the greatest TV characters of all times are the ones we just love to HATE. So Ranker polled 30,000 TV viewers to find out the top ten 10 most HATED fictional television characters of all time. And while some of them are no surprise, there's one character from a Canadian television program that just might knock you off your feet....
This character is up there with the likes of Joffrey Baratheon (inbred psychopath who tortured women for fun) and Ramsay Bolton (psychopath who hunted women through the forest for fun) from Game of Thrones.
And this character... the arch nemesis of every parent... say his name: Caillou.
If you're a Canadian who grew up with this demonic child – yes, that's right, I am slandering a CHILD – this won't shock you. But for my non-Canadian TV lovers who might be wondering, what possibly could this innocent being have done to warrant such vile hatred, allow me to explain.
And this is coming from CANADIANS. CANADIANS! We're SO nice!!!