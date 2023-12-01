Skip To Content
    "Game Of Thrones" And "The Sopranos" Have Nothing On This ONE Evil Character Who You'll Never Expect To Be On The List Of Most Hated TV Characters Of All Time

    Beware. If you say his name three times, he will pop out behind you and start whining.

    Ivana Peloza
    by Ivana Peloza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Some of the greatest TV characters of all times are the ones we just love to HATE. So Ranker polled 30,000 TV viewers to find out the top ten 10 most HATED fictional television characters of all time. And while some of them are no surprise, there's one character from a Canadian television program that just might knock you off your feet....

    Hulu / Via giphy.com

    This character is up there with the likes of Joffrey Baratheon (inbred psychopath who tortured women for fun) and Ramsay Bolton (psychopath who hunted women through the forest for fun) from Game of Thrones.

    HBO / Via giphy.com

    This character even beat out the egomaniac queen of the Glee club, Rachel Berry — who once directed a foreign exchange student to a literal crackhouse simply because she had amazing vocals and threatened Rachel's chance at the solo for Regionals.

    And this character... the arch nemesis of every parent... say his name: Caillou.

    Caillou holds a book and wears a baseball cap and waves.
    Chouette Publishing / Via en.caillou.com

    HE LOOKS LIKE A FOUR-YEAR OLD DREW HIM TOO! 😤 God, look at his impact... he makes me so unsettled I'm lashing out at talented, hardworking animators. 😪

    If you're a Canadian who grew up with this demonic child – yes, that's right, I am slandering a CHILD – this won't shock you. But for my non-Canadian TV lovers who might be wondering, what possibly could this innocent being have done to warrant such vile hatred, allow me to explain.

    And this is coming from CANADIANS. CANADIANS! We're SO nice!!! 

    1. Let's just start with the elephant in the room: HE IS INEXPLICABLY BALD! Over the years, there have been rumours as to why. But none of these are true.

    Caillou sits in a chair and gasps.
    Chouette Publishing/WildBrain / Via youtube.com

    According to the creators, Caillou was first conceived as a young baby who would usually have very little hair. But when Caillou was aged up in order to display situations more appropriate for a pre-schooler, they decided that he would simply remain hairless. In their words, Caillou was popularized without a single hair on his head for no reason. Full. Body. Chills. 

    2. The show was designed to give young children a model for being an older sibling. And yet, the one thing Caillou hated more than we all hate him? His little sister, Rosie. Literally, look at his face after meeting her for the first time:

    Caillou frowns angrily.
    Chouette Publishing/WildBrain / Via youtube.com

    As a little sister of a very kind, thick-haired brother, I would watch in horror as Caillou would frequently pinch her, draw on her, and refuse to share toys with her. Like. He downright hated that girl. PROBABLY BECAUSE SHE HAD HAIR!!! 

    3. These colours. Primary colours plus green? That's it? Grow up.

    Caillou sits at the table with his family to eat.
    Chouette Publishing/WildBrain / Via youtube.com

    Because this is a children's show, I'm going to guess that the colour scheme is obviously tailored towards children who learn about the colours of the rainbow before they move onto more advanced shades such as stunning pink, luxurious purple, beauuuuutiful oranges... but I hate it. And so will you if you look too long.

    4. The fact that they don't even colour in the whole frame! What is this supposed to be, a dream?! Because it's more like a NIGHTMARE.

    Caillou&#x27;s grandfather reads to him on a bench and the outline of the frame is blurred white.
    Chouette Publishing/WildBrain / Via youtube.com

    Sorry to once again slander the animators of this show because it's like.... you literally have one job..... but okay.... 

    5. The theme song is certifiably annoying and designed to insidiously seep its way into your brain and get STUCK there... on loop.... for hours on end....

    Chouette Publishing/WildBrain / Via BuzzFeed

    I haven't seen an episode of Caillou in probably two decades but still, I can bring forth the words and melody. "I'm just a kid who's four, each day I grow some more, I love exploring, I'm CAIIIIIILLLOU".... I have to admit, it's catchy. It's a catchy little tune which makes it all the more haunting. 

    6. And speaking of the theme song and original title sequence, he also sings: "Growing up is not so tough, except when I've HAD ENOUGH." That's a threat and a promise....

    Chouette Publishing/WildBrain / Via giphy.com

    So first of all, he's a liar. Growing up IS tough. And secondly, when he acknowledges that he's had ENOUGH, we see him absolutely throwing a fit on the floor. Banging his FISTS and screaming. Something that happens every single episode. Caillou was single-handedly raising a generation of impatient, bad kids. 

    7. He has bad taste. For instance, when he decided to be a... "blue monster" for Halloween? How STUPID.

    Caillou wears a blue outfit with goggles and a white beard.
    Chouette Publishing/WildBrain / Via youtube.com

    He looks like a wizard smurf and certainly not a monster. 

    8. Again, he has (literal) bad taste and AGAIN, is a liar. Consider the episode where Caillou's grandmother bakes a delicious olive bread (which Rosie, his infant sister, loooooves, btw). When Caillou tries this homemade meal of bread and olives and LOVE, this is the face he makes:

    Chouette Publishing/WildBrain / Via youtube.com

    THEN, he spends the rest of the episode lying to her face that he does in fact like olives. A bold-faced lie to his grandmother. And, of course, like all lies, it comes back to bite him in the a** and make his grandma feel bad.

    9. The way his parents enable him in their robotic, high-pitch, placating voices. "Good idea, Caillou" this, "It's okay, Caillou" that. When in actuality, it's RARELY a good idea and whatever he does, it's almost NEVER okay.

    Caillou&#x27;s parents make salad.
    Chouette Publishing/WildBrain / Via youtube.com

    In fact! THEY ARE THE ONES TO WHOM WE SHOULD DIRECT OUR FRUSTRATION. Those two need to get on parenting TikTok like, yesterday. 

    10. The fact that little kids actually WANTED to watch Caillou despite all of this. It was like, yeah, let me see what that bald little b*tch is up too! But then, your parents would be really hesitant. And now I don't blame them because, of course, they didn't want us emulating his cuckoo-loo behaviour!

    Caillou wipes his mouth of food and cries.
    Chouette Publishing/WildBrain / Via Cartoonito

    So, ultimately, Caillou was like a TEASE more than anything. Show us something we want but then, we can't actually have it because it's not actually good for us?!

    11. Caillou was largely inspired by Dr. Françoise Dolto's philosophy of respect for the child as a person. And the unfortunate truth is that, he has quite simply done the opposite. Years of progress and literature erased. By one bald ass bad little kid.

    Caillou yells and holds fists to his side.
    Chouette Publishing/WildBrain / Via YouTube

    I am a former child, first. A writer, second. And a respecter of SCIENCE, third. And on all three accounts, I charge Caillou with being insufferable. 

    At the end of the day, I'm just like.... is there a chance we're being too hard on this four-year old child? Could it be that he was just navigating the responsibility of his newfound promotion to big brother? Is Caillou just.... a reflection of the inner child in all of us?

    Peacock / NBC / Via giphy.com

    Hmmmmmmmmmmm. No. I think he's hated because he's annoying. As annoying as the other evil, cold-blooded murderers on that list. As well as Rachel Berry and Emily from Friends. 

    But if you disagree, let us know who YOU think should've been on the list instead in the comments below:

