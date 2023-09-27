Before Olivia Rodrigo There Was Avril Lavigne: Here Are 11 Of The Most Iconic Looks From The Original Pop-Punk Princess In Honour Of Avril's 39th Birthday

We, as a society, reeeallly don't talk enough about the fact that Avril Lavigne had a whole generation of preteen girls wearing ties on the day-to-day.

Ivana Peloza
BuzzFeed Staff

Long before Olivia Rodrigo was spilling her grungey GUTS and scream-singing into the mic, Avril Lavigne was paving pop-punk's way into the mainstream. Just her and a tie against the world.

So, during the renaissance of pop-punk, it's only fitting to honour she who made the blueprint!

Everything from Avril's hit single to her legendary aesthetic and her attitude-filled persona reminded us who she was: COMPLICATED!

And in doing that, she empowered us all!

Well, guess who’s little birthday it is today? Say it. Out loud…Avril Ramona Lavigne. In honour of her 39th birthday, here are 11 of Avril's most iconic moments and looks that defined pop culture as we know it:

The math on that, btw is 39 = her age, divided by 3 = the number of times I saw Miss Thing perform live in concert from the years 2004–2013, and then subtract 2 = the number of times Avril has been married and divorced to a famous Canadian rocker (i.e. Deryck Whibley from Sum 41 and Chad Kroeger from Nickelback, of course). 

1. The "Complicated" music video.

Avril Lavigne smiles behind the microphone in the music video for Complicated.
In 2002, at just17-years-old, Avril released her debut album, Let Go. But it was the music video for her debut single, "Complicated" that really showed the world who TF Avril Lavigne was and with that, Canada’s pop-punk princess was born! 

2. Her debut appearance at the MTV Music Awards in 2002 solidified her signature style: low-rise cargo pants, a stack of studded bracelets, and the loose neck tie.

Avril Lavgine poses with her MTV Music Award wearing a tie with the Canadian flag on it
When Avril trekked from Napanee, Ontario to accept the Best New Artist Award at the 2002 MTV Music Awards, she made sure to shoutout her roots with a giant Canadian flag pinned to her now-iconic tie. Her win marked not only a huge moment for the original Y2K pop-punk movement but a win for CANADA! 

3. When she defined what it means to be a "rock chick."

Screenshot of &quot;avril lavigne on being a &#x27;rock chick&#x27;&quot;
"If you wanna know what I think that I am, I think that I'm just a rock chick. And I like to rock out. I like to throw sh*t around. I like to go nuts. I like to lose myself on stage. I like to scream, I like to holler, I like to BREAK THINGS, I like to yell..... I like to get my anger out. And, you know what? Everyone has their own opinion on it. Everybody." I.... she ATE, NO CRUMBS. 

4. He was a boy. She was a girl (wearing a green graphic t-shirt, capri skate pants with a chain, and even a tie). Can I make it literally anymore obvious?

When Avril sang those legendary words atop an old car in the middle of a crowded LA intersection for the "Sk8er Boi" music video, the collective consciousness was forever changed. It wasn't long before she swapped that cartop for the stage at Madison Square Garden where she performed "Sk8er Boi" live at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards

5. Performing at the Jingle Ball in 2002 in an asymmetrical Dickies cropped tank top and a belt buckle that read "CAUTION: BIOHAZARD."

Avril Lavigne moving on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a black cropped tank top.
No one was doing it like her but ESPECIALLY not at the CHRISTMAS function! 

6. Following the success of Let Go, Avril was nominated for five awards at the 2003 Grammy Awards and she took the opportunity to make yet another fashion statement.

ROCK – and I can't stress this enough – ON!

7. Breaking the internet in 2004 with Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley in Central Park.

Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley walk in the park.
When Sum 41 frontman and fellow Canadian rocker, Deryck Whibley was spotted with Avril, dawning joint Doc Martens and this very slay black-studded ensemble with the skinny, stripped tie...... 😳 Here's the impact of this moment: 1) Emo girls are officially getting the guy, and 2) Hot Topic is about to have an amaaaazing fiscal quarter. 

8. This outfit she wore to lip sync to her own iconic song, "What The Hell" in this TikTok during the Bite Me tour in 2022.

It's giving orange and black spooky-inspired, goth cheerleader with the matching creamsicle orange tips of her now-signature blond hair. I also just love the pink beach chair set-up behind her. Like within the massive parking garage. It all goes hard af.

9. Release of The Best Damn Thing album cover and the "Girlfriend" music video changed the game for me and millions of other women in 2007.

And by that I mean all of a sudden if you didn’t have pink streaky highlights in your hair you might as well have thrown a slushie on face and called yourself a loser, babe!

10. Another fashion statement that Avril has consistently championed despite facing adversity from the rest of the fashion world: an animal print jacket (2008-2022).

Avril wore leopard print as a nod to another Canadian queen, Shania Twain, whom Avril honoured to at the 15th Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville just last year. 

11. And finally, Avril's emo spikey crown from the 2013 Much Music Video Awards represents Avril's forever title as the original Princess of Pop-Punk!

Chad Kroeger and Avril Lavigne on the MMVAs red carpet.
She said, yes I am dating Chad Kroeger and no, you won't be forgetting who I AM.

