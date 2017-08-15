A young Yazidi boy whose photo went viral after he was rescued from ISIS territory is being reunited with his mother in Canada after spending three years apart.
The photos eventually reached Steve Maman, a Montreal businessman who has helped over a hundred Yazidis resettle in Canada through his organization, The Liberation of Christian and Yazidi Children of Iraq.
Maman and the Yazidi community in Canada pushed for the Canadian government to reunite the family. "Thousands of emails went to the MPs and to the prime minister's office and to the minister of immigration," Maman said.
After three long years apart, the reunion is set to take place in Winnipeg this week, just after midnight on Thursday.
