People Are Calling For This Convicted Sex Offender To Be Kicked Out Of School

Connor Neurauter pleaded guilty to sexual interference on Jan. 4 in a BC provincial court. But the judge suspended his 90-day jail sentence until May so he could finish his term at school.

University of Calgary students are calling on the school to expel a sex offender who obtained nude photos of a 13-year-old girl, then blackmailed her into silence by threatening to release the photos to her family.

@UCalgary how come Connor Neurauter is still a student? Under what circumstances could he possibly still be eligibl… https://t.co/XejVa4rbBX

Many people are furious at the leniency shown to Neurauter, currently in his second year of a science degree. According to the victim's mother, the case was repeatedly delayed to accommodate Neurauter's school and hockey schedule.

“It’s been two years — all of these court dates extended, extended, extended,” she told the Calgary Sun. (She has not been named due to a publication ban to protect her daughter's identity.)

"Nobody has stood up and said no, during the whole thing — there was not one time where the judge or even the Crown said ‘please, this is not right.’ The victims are the ones who have been paying over and over, every time we went to court.”

The court heard that Neurauter had a series of sexual encounters with the 13-year-old victim when he was 18, including an instance when he choked her, according to Kamloops This Week. He then solicited nude photos from her, which he threatened to release to her family if she told anyone about their previous encounters.

Since news of his sentence, a petition demanding the University of Calgary expel Neurauter has garnered more than 40,000 signatures.



"While the courts have seemingly failed the victim, the University of Calgary now has the opportunity to help change the narrative of this story," wrote Kaitlyn Casswell, who started the petition.