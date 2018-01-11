People Are Calling For This Convicted Sex Offender To Be Kicked Out Of School

University of Calgary students are calling on the school to expel a sex offender who obtained nude photos of a 13-year-old girl, then blackmailed her into silence by threatening to release the photos to her family.
Connor Neurauter pleaded guilty to sexual interference on Jan. 4 in a BC provincial court. But the judge suspended his 90-day jail sentence until May so he could finish his term at school.
Many people are furious at the leniency shown to Neurauter, currently in his second year of a science degree. According to the victim's mother, the case was repeatedly delayed to accommodate Neurauter's school and hockey schedule.
“It’s been two years — all of these court dates extended, extended, extended,” she told the Calgary Sun. (She has not been named due to a publication ban to protect her daughter's identity.)
"Nobody has stood up and said no, during the whole thing — there was not one time where the judge or even the Crown said ‘please, this is not right.’ The victims are the ones who have been paying over and over, every time we went to court.”
The court heard that Neurauter had a series of sexual encounters with the 13-year-old victim when he was 18, including an instance when he choked her, according to Kamloops This Week. He then solicited nude photos from her, which he threatened to release to her family if she told anyone about their previous encounters.
Since news of his sentence, a petition demanding the University of Calgary expel Neurauter has garnered more than 40,000 signatures.
"While the courts have seemingly failed the victim, the University of Calgary now has the opportunity to help change the narrative of this story," wrote Kaitlyn Casswell, who started the petition.
The university said in a statement this week that it is "reviewing the situation," but did not respond to questions from BuzzFeed Canada about what, if any, consequences Neurauter could face.
The student union has said it will wait for the outcome of that review and encouraged students on campus to seek out sexual violence support services if they need to talk to someone.
The school's Consent Awareness and Sexual Education (CASE) group, however, says it found the official response lacking.
"We recognize that the University of Calgary was not aware of Neurauter’s delayed sentence and that they were not at fault in this injustice," the group said in a statement to the Gauntlet student newspaper. "Nonetheless, we were disappointed by their statement today as we had hoped they would reveal a tangible plan of action."
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
