Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man believed to be a seventh victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, who faces six counts of first-degree murder.
At a Monday morning news conference, Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga said police were reluctantly releasing a photo of the man to media after having failed to identify him through other means.
“We need to put a name to this face and bring closure to this man’s loved ones," Idsinga said.
Idsinga warned the photo “may be disturbing” to some people, but he declined to say how the photo was taken.
The police investigation has focused on dismembered bodies found in large planters on a property where McArthur worked as a landscaper, and police say they have discovered the decomposing remains of at least seven people.
McArthur has been charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of six men: Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmoudi, and Skandaraj Navaratnam.
All six of the alleged victims either disappeared from or had ties to Toronto's gay village.
Idsinga said police are still investigating the case and looking for more possible victims, including in cold cases.
