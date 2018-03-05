 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Toronto Police Want Help Identifying A Possible Seventh Victim In The Bruce McArthur Serial Killer Case

“We need to put a name to this face, and bring closure to this man’s loved ones.”

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter
An artist sketch of Bruce McArthur appearing in court via video.
Alexandra Neubould / Canadian Press

An artist sketch of Bruce McArthur appearing in court via video.

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man believed to be a seventh victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, who faces six counts of first-degree murder.

At a Monday morning news conference, Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga said police were reluctantly releasing a photo of the man to media after having failed to identify him through other means.

“We need to put a name to this face and bring closure to this man’s loved ones," Idsinga said.

Idsinga warned the photo “may be disturbing” to some people, but he declined to say how the photo was taken.

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 Hank Idsinga, lead investigator in the case against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, stands with a photo of an unidentified man, suspected of being another of McArthur's victims, during a news conference at Toronto Police headquarters on March 5.
Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Hank Idsinga, lead investigator in the case against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, stands with a photo of an unidentified man, suspected of being another of McArthur's victims, during a news conference at Toronto Police headquarters on March 5.

The police investigation has focused on dismembered bodies found in large planters on a property where McArthur worked as a landscaper, and police say they have discovered the decomposing remains of at least seven people.

McArthur has been charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of six men: Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmoudi, and Skandaraj Navaratnam.

All six of the alleged victims either disappeared from or had ties to Toronto's gay village.

Idsinga said police are still investigating the case and looking for more possible victims, including in cold cases.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With CanadaNews

Advertisement