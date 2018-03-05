Share On more Share On more

An artist sketch of Bruce McArthur appearing in court via video.

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man believed to be a seventh victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, who faces six counts of first-degree murder.

At a Monday morning news conference, Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga said police were reluctantly releasing a photo of the man to media after having failed to identify him through other means.

“We need to put a name to this face and bring closure to this man’s loved ones," Idsinga said.

Idsinga warned the photo “may be disturbing” to some people, but he declined to say how the photo was taken.