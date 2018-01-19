After news of some Tim Hortons owners cutting tips, paid breaks, and health benefits, people are protesting for fair wages at more than 50 locations across Canada.
The protests aren't just taking place in Ontario, though. People are demonstrating from coast to coast.
These people protested outside the first Tim Hortons store ever opened, located in Hamilton, Ontario.
These people marched through the streets of Halifax.
There was plenty of chanting.
And people pointed out how much those at the top are making.
"Customers against the cuts."
"People before profit."
