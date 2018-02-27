This Guy Is In Huge Shit After Hanging Off The Back Of A Moving Subway Train

Share On more Share On more

Someone in Toronto pulled an "incredibly dangerous" stunt by hanging off the back of a moving subway train.

A short Instagram video shows an unidentified man filming himself inside a subway tunnel.



"I'm on the back of a train! Whoo!" the man screams in the video.

But the Toronto Transit Commission doesn't take kindly to such joyriding.

"This was an incredibly dangerous and potentially fatal stunt," TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told BuzzFeed Canada. "We have investigated and identified the individual in the video."



Green said the TTC's enforcement body will meet with the man in the coming days. It's not clear what penalties he might face.

According to CityNews, the actual joyride happened a year ago when a 20-year-old university student filmed himself pulling the stunt while very drunk.

The video reemerged this week when a popular Instagram account shared it, bringing it to the attention of the authorities.

According to CityNews, Toronto Mayor John Tory called it “one of the most irresponsible things" he's every seen anyone do.

“You can’t legislate against stupidity,” Tory told reporters.