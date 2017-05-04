Cops Handcuffed A 16-Year-Old Black Girl Because They Thought She Was Someone Else

According to Ash Hotti, the bystander who recorded the arrest, the cops were very aggressive with the teenager.

Ash Hotti / Facebook

“These police came over and started talking to her and asked her if she was Latoya,” Hotti told BuzzFeed Canada. “They just continued to ask her, ‘Is your name Latoya? What are you doing around here?’”

According to Hotti, the teenager was clearly intimidated by the two officers.

“She started to back up because I think she was scared. She took a half step back, and maybe they thought she was running away, I’m not sure what they thought, but they grabbed her as soon as she took a step back and threw her to the ground.

“It was fairly hard. I heard her head smack off the ground.”

He said after police realized they had the wrong person, they left without helping her up or making sure she was unhurt.