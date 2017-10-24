Soylent Is No Longer Available In Canada Because It Doesn't Qualify As A "Meal Replacement"

Soylent addicts got some grim news this week: The product will no longer be available in Canada.
Canadian Soylent fans are freaking out.
"I literally do not know what I'll eat now."
Some people welcomed the news.
But others were pretty devastated.
And they're not too pleased with the regulators for banning Soylent.
This is making people reevaluate their politics.
While others are getting ready for their future life of crime.
Sorry, Canadian Soylent fans. You might have to eat solid food for a while.
