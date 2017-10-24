 back to top
Soylent Is No Longer Available In Canada Because It Doesn't Qualify As A "Meal Replacement"

You'll have to eat food now.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Soylent addicts got some grim news this week: The product will no longer be available in Canada.

In a letter to customers, Rosa Foods CEO Rob Rhinehart said his company could no longer send Soylent shipments into Canada because, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, it doesn't meet the requirements for a "meal replacement" product. The company will respect CFIA's ruling, even though "we feel strongly that these requirements do not reflect the current understanding of human nutritional needs," Rhinehart wrote."Unfortunately, this means we are unable to ship any additional product to our Canadian warehouses or sell Soylent to our Canadian customers until this is resolved."
Canadian Soylent fans are freaking out.

It sucks that @CFIA_Canada has stopped @soylent from shipping Soylent products in Canada. Been an avid fan for 2 yr…
Shubham Datta @Shubham

It sucks that @CFIA_Canada has stopped @soylent from shipping Soylent products in Canada. Been an avid fan for 2 yr… https://t.co/RpUNHyoOS7

"I literally do not know what I'll eat now."

Noooo Soylent is banned in Canada until they resolve an issue with CFIA's labelling rules, I literally do not know what I'll eat now ):
Sara Chicazul @chicazul

Noooo Soylent is banned in Canada until they resolve an issue with CFIA’s labelling rules, I literally do not know what I’ll eat now ):

Some people welcomed the news.

As a Canadian, I applaud Health Canada for stopping any further shipment of Soylent from entering our country. This…
Nick Prudent Ⓥ @xecretcode

As a Canadian, I applaud Health Canada for stopping any further shipment of Soylent from entering our country. This… https://t.co/hl2YZu84L9

But others were pretty devastated.

.@soylent has been banned from shipping to Canada. Why must everything I love leave me?
Adam Langton @_AdamLangton

.@soylent has been banned from shipping to Canada. Why must everything I love leave me?

And they're not too pleased with the regulators for banning Soylent.

Hey, @CFIA_Canada, why are you blocking @soylent? I eat it! Let me eat it!
Zac Trolley @ZacTrolley

Hey, @CFIA_Canada, why are you blocking @soylent? I eat it! Let me eat it! https://t.co/LNS7h9tACo

"I eat it! Let me eat it!"

This is making people reevaluate their politics.

soylent is currently unavailable in canada due to regulatory compliance i have never felt so libertarian
jinse @jinseveli

soylent is currently unavailable in canada due to regulatory compliance i have never felt so libertarian

While others are getting ready for their future life of crime.

Heard @soylent is getting banned in Canada guess this is my last time drinking it legally :^)
Axel @TwitchCon @Axel_Haptism

Heard @soylent is getting banned in Canada guess this is my last time drinking it legally :^)

Rosa Foods says it's trying to get Soylent back into Canada "as quickly as possible," but there's no telling when that might happen.

Sorry, Canadian Soylent fans. You might have to eat solid food for a while.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

