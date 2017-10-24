Soylent Is No Longer Available In Canada Because It Doesn't Qualify As A "Meal Replacement"

Rick Kern / Getty Images

In a letter to customers, Rosa Foods CEO Rob Rhinehart said his company could no longer send Soylent shipments into Canada because, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, it doesn't meet the requirements for a "meal replacement" product.

The company will respect CFIA's ruling, even though "we feel strongly that these requirements do not reflect the current understanding of human nutritional needs," Rhinehart wrote.

"Unfortunately, this means we are unable to ship any additional product to our Canadian warehouses or sell Soylent to our Canadian customers until this is resolved."