A Canadian Dude Riding His Lawn Mower To Get Smokes Was Arrested For Drunk Driving

He said he was being "responsible" by not driving a car.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Police in Manitoba say they pulled over an impaired driver cruising down the street on his lawn mower to get smokes from a nearby gas station.

The Manitoba RCMP said they pulled over the 41-year-old man and his 39-year-old female passenger on Saturday night in Headingley, a small community west of Winnipeg. The pair were headed toward the highway on a John Deere riding mower when they were stopped by police.
Manitoba RCMP / Via Facebook: rcmpmb

The Manitoba RCMP said they pulled over the 41-year-old man and his 39-year-old female passenger on Saturday night in Headingley, a small community west of Winnipeg.

The pair were headed toward the highway on a John Deere riding mower when they were stopped by police.

The man "felt he was being 'responsible' by not driving a car," the RCMP said in a Facebook post.

He was arrested for impaired driving and charges are pending. The man is expected to appear in court in late August.
Manitoba RCMP / Via Facebook: rcmpmb

He was arrested for impaired driving and charges are pending. The man is expected to appear in court in late August.

The RCMP is reminding everyone that "it is illegal to operate any motor vehicle while impaired" by alcohol or drugs. That includes lawn mowers.

Manitoba RCMP / Via Facebook: rcmpmb

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

