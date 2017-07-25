A Canadian Dude Riding His Lawn Mower To Get Smokes Was Arrested For Drunk Driving

Police in Manitoba say they pulled over an impaired driver cruising down the street on his lawn mower to get smokes from a nearby gas station.
The man "felt he was being 'responsible' by not driving a car," the RCMP said in a Facebook post.
The RCMP is reminding everyone that "it is illegal to operate any motor vehicle while impaired" by alcohol or drugs. That includes lawn mowers.
