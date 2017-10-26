People Think Sears Marked Up Prices For Its Liquidation Sale

"Be very careful and check your prices before buying," Facebook user Elizabeth MacMillian said in a Facebook post that showed an apparent price hike on an item at Sears Canada.

"I looked at 4 different items I nearly bought a few weeks ago before the liquidation and all of them had their prices changed and were now higher to offset the 'discount'. Almost every item I looked had the original price tag cut or taken off and then a sticker added."

Her post has been shared more than 30,000 times, with others providing their own examples of suspicious price changes.