How A Fight Among High School Students Led To An Anti-Muslim Protest In Alberta

A fist fight between high school students in Red Deer, Alberta, has turned into a clash over refugees and the place of Islam in Canada.
On Tuesday, dozens of protesters showed up at Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School in what was advertised as an effort to "stop Islamic terror in our schools"
In the video that sparked the protest, some children can be seen pushing each other and swinging their fists. One of the participants appears to be holding a belt or similar item in his hand.
The school, however, says that Facebook post and the ensuing protest are based on misinformation. Eight students — four of whom are Syrian — all received the same punishment of five days' suspension.
One major force behind the protest was the Worldwide Coalition Against Islam, or WCAI Canada.
Here's how one student responded to the crowd outside his high school.
The protest ultimately fizzled out, and RCMP officers were later seen playing an "an impromptu soccer game" with some of the school children.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.