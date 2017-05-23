Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
  30. Sitemap

How A Fight Among High School Students Led To An Anti-Muslim Protest In Alberta

The school says there was no preferential treatment for Syrian refugees, despite Facebook posts to the contrary.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A fist fight between high school students in Red Deer, Alberta, has turned into a clash over refugees and the place of Islam in Canada.

The fight took place on May 16 and included both Syrian and Canadian-born kids. All those involved were suspended, according to the school. However, a grainy video of the fight, along with misinformation about the school's response, have turned what would have been a routine playground scuffle into a much larger conflict.
Facebook

The fight took place on May 16 and included both Syrian and Canadian-born kids. All those involved were suspended, according to the school. However, a grainy video of the fight, along with misinformation about the school's response, have turned what would have been a routine playground scuffle into a much larger conflict.

On Tuesday, dozens of protesters showed up at Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School in what was advertised as an effort to "stop Islamic terror in our schools"

NOW: protestors at Lindsay Thurber concerned over preferential treatment to Syrian students following fight last we… https://t.co/zATeYBsXs8
rdnewsNOW @rdnewsNOW

NOW: protestors at Lindsay Thurber concerned over preferential treatment to Syrian students following fight last we… https://t.co/zATeYBsXs8

Reply Retweet Favorite

A contingent of RCMP officers kept watch as protesters milled about in the parking lot across from the school.

In the video that sparked the protest, some children can be seen pushing each other and swinging their fists. One of the participants appears to be holding a belt or similar item in his hand.

A few days after the fight, the video was making the rounds on conservative and anti-Muslim blogs and Facebook pages. According to the person who originally uploaded the video to Facebook, 'Syrian kids ... were going around whipping and assaulting other students. They cannot be expelled as they were acting within their religious beliefs.'That description was repeated by Never Again Canada, one of the most active anti-Muslim Facebook pages in the country, which posts frequently about what it claims is the threat Muslims pose to Western civilization.By Tuesday, the video had been viewed more than 100,000 times.
Facebook

A few days after the fight, the video was making the rounds on conservative and anti-Muslim blogs and Facebook pages.

According to the person who originally uploaded the video to Facebook, "Syrian kids ... were going around whipping and assaulting other students. They cannot be expelled as they were acting within their religious beliefs."

That description was repeated by Never Again Canada, one of the most active anti-Muslim Facebook pages in the country, which posts frequently about what it claims is the threat Muslims pose to Western civilization.

By Tuesday, the video had been viewed more than 100,000 times.

The school, however, says that Facebook post and the ensuing protest are based on misinformation. Eight students — four of whom are Syrian — all received the same punishment of five days' suspension.

Protestors say they're concerned about preferential treatment over punishment for a fight at the school last week.… https://t.co/jDKvFfqOQ9
Murray Crawford @MurrayGCrawford

Protestors say they're concerned about preferential treatment over punishment for a fight at the school last week.… https://t.co/jDKvFfqOQ9

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We are concerned that the incident is being elevated because of the backgrounds of the students and that is not right," the school said in a statement posted online.

Principal Dan Lower, who met with protesters on Tuesday, repeated that all students who took part in the fight received the same punishment.

“We do not show preferential treatment to anybody. Violence is violence,” he said.

Lower also denied claims that students are segregated by religion or nationality, saying that only ESL (English as a second language) classes are separate. All other classes are integrated.

The protesters alleged that some students have also complained about being groped, but administrators said they've not had "a single sexual harassment charge brought to us" and encouraged kids to come forward if they are being harassed.

One major force behind the protest was the Worldwide Coalition Against Islam, or WCAI Canada.

Protesters say they didn't get answers they wanted from school admin, and feel students aren't safe. #reddeer #cbc
Andrea Huncar CBC @andreahuncar

Protesters say they didn't get answers they wanted from school admin, and feel students aren't safe. #reddeer #cbc

Reply Retweet Favorite

The group has previously suggested burning refugee resettlement centres. In a Facebook video posted ahead of the protest, WCAI Canada's Joey De Luca, wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat, describes refugees as "parasites."

In a separate video shot during the protest, De Luca and other participants are heard joking about bombing Muslim neighbourhoods.

“They should give them their own little area, their fenced area, put a big bullseye in the middle," a person is heard saying as others chuckle about the idea. One suggests using an airplane from the nearby Canadian air force base in Cold Lake, to "keep it local."

Members of the anti-refugee group Soldiers of Odin were also present at the protest.

Here's how one student responded to the crowd outside his high school.

This is Thomas, who has been outside his school for the last hour protesting the protestors.
Taylor Oseen @CTVTaylor

This is Thomas, who has been outside his school for the last hour protesting the protestors.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The protest ultimately fizzled out, and RCMP officers were later seen playing an "an impromptu soccer game" with some of the school children.

As the protest wrapped up Syrian, non-Syrian students & #RCMP joined in for an impromptu soccer game 'This is what… https://t.co/rozKcc8yHc
Andrea Huncar CBC @andreahuncar

As the protest wrapped up Syrian, non-Syrian students & #RCMP joined in for an impromptu soccer game 'This is what… https://t.co/rozKcc8yHc

Reply Retweet Favorite

Growing Up Muslim Showed Me That Canada Is Not Immune To Hate

https://www.buzzfeed.com/sanaamalik/growing-up-muslim-showed-me-that-canada-is-not-immune-to-hat

People Are Falsely Claiming That Canada Is About To Make It Illegal To Criticize Islam

https://www.buzzfeed.com/ishmaeldaro/canada-motion-103-conspiracies

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews