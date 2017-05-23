How A Fight Among High School Students Led To An Anti-Muslim Protest In Alberta

Facebook

A few days after the fight, the video was making the rounds on conservative and anti-Muslim blogs and Facebook pages.

According to the person who originally uploaded the video to Facebook, "Syrian kids ... were going around whipping and assaulting other students. They cannot be expelled as they were acting within their religious beliefs."

That description was repeated by Never Again Canada, one of the most active anti-Muslim Facebook pages in the country, which posts frequently about what it claims is the threat Muslims pose to Western civilization.

By Tuesday, the video had been viewed more than 100,000 times.