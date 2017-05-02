This Student Mailed A Peanut Butter Sandwich To A University Exec As A Protest

This is John Hutton, a 27-year-old student originally from Nova Scotia who now lives in Montreal.
Hutton decided to send Golfman a peanut butter and jam sandwich in the mail, along with a letter about keeping education affordable.
Hutton included an image of Marie Antoinette on the shipping box, just to highlight how out of touch he thinks Golfman is.
Hutton said he has friends who attend MUN and he wants to make sure their perspective is heard. "Places like the Atlantic provinces rely on young people coming and staying. Cutting education is going against that," he said.
The actual sandwich, for those wondering, used smooth peanut butter and blueberry jam.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
