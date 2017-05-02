This Student Mailed A Peanut Butter Sandwich To A University Exec As A Protest

John Hutton / Facebook

One of the biggest reasons that Hutton left his home province was the cost of education, and it's an issue he cares about a lot.

His ears perked up when he learned that a university administrator in Newfoundland had justified expensive meals costing as much as $700 while the school faces a budget crunch.

Noreen Golfman, the provost of Memorial University of Newfoundland, said the fancy meals were needed to woo faculty into joining the school, and that it was simply an expectation in a "corporate" environment, according to CBC News.

"We have candidates, high-level researchers who come in here," she reportedly said. "We're not feeding them peanut butter sandwiches, we are doing what professionals do."