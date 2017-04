Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS

The pharmacare promise is the biggest item in the Liberal budget released Thursday. The program will cover the cost of more than 4,300 prescription drugs for young people in the province.

Coverage will be available to anyone under 25 "regardless of family income." The government, which has also been pushing for a national pharmacare plan, says it will be the first program of its kind anywhere in Canada.

“We recognize that families are struggling with the increased cost of living so we’re doing more to help with everyday costs,” Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa said.

The Liberal prescription drug plan was unveiled just days after Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath released her own pharmacare plan to cover 125 of the most commonly prescribed drugs if she becomes premier following next year's election.

Ontario will also start funding Mifegymiso, an abortion pill also known as RU-486, which can cost as much as $400.