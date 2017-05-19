Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

Ontario Is Considering Gender-Neutral Birth Certificates

The province already issues gender-neutral health cards and drivers' licenses.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The government of Ontario is considering the introduction of gender-neutral birth certificates as early as next year. The province already issues gender-neutral drivers' licenses and health cards.

Tracey MacCharles, Ontario’s minister of government and consumer services, told The Canadian Press that the province would need to co-ordinate with other governments across Canada before any change is made.The province will work over the summer to make sure any changes to birth certificates are recognized in other Canadian jurisdictions, MacCharles said.
Facebook

Tracey MacCharles, Ontario’s minister of government and consumer services, told The Canadian Press that the province would need to co-ordinate with other governments across Canada before any change is made.

The province will work over the summer to make sure any changes to birth certificates are recognized in other Canadian jurisdictions, MacCharles said.

The minister's statement comes after an Ontario-born filmmaker and activist pushed the province to recognize non-binary people in all government documentation.

Ferguson does not identify as male or female, and earlier this month they applied to have the sex designation on their birth certificate changed from male to non-binary. Ferguson told BuzzFeed Canada that they have not yet received a response from the government, and that having a non-binary option on Ontario birth certificates by 2018 is 'not good enough.' 'I have a right to my birth certificate in the same time period as every other Canadian — within six weeks from my submission of the application,' they said in an email. 'My gender identity and gender expression are covered under Ontario law. I have a right to receive my non-binary birth certificate now, not next year.'
Brian Beard / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Ferguson does not identify as male or female, and earlier this month they applied to have the sex designation on their birth certificate changed from male to non-binary.

Ferguson told BuzzFeed Canada that they have not yet received a response from the government, and that having a non-binary option on Ontario birth certificates by 2018 is "not good enough."

"I have a right to my birth certificate in the same time period as every other Canadian — within six weeks from my submission of the application," they said in an email. "My gender identity and gender expression are covered under Ontario law. I have a right to receive my non-binary birth certificate now, not next year."

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews