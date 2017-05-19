Ontario Is Considering Gender-Neutral Birth Certificates

Brian Beard / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Ferguson does not identify as male or female, and earlier this month they applied to have the sex designation on their birth certificate changed from male to non-binary.

Ferguson told BuzzFeed Canada that they have not yet received a response from the government, and that having a non-binary option on Ontario birth certificates by 2018 is "not good enough."

"I have a right to my birth certificate in the same time period as every other Canadian — within six weeks from my submission of the application," they said in an email. "My gender identity and gender expression are covered under Ontario law. I have a right to receive my non-binary birth certificate now, not next year."