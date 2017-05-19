Ontario Is Considering Gender-Neutral Birth Certificates

The government of Ontario is considering the introduction of gender-neutral birth certificates as early as next year. The province already issues gender-neutral drivers' licenses and health cards.
The minister's statement comes after an Ontario-born filmmaker and activist pushed the province to recognize non-binary people in all government documentation.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
