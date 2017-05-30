Ontario Just Became The Second Province To Embrace A $15 Minimum Wage

Ontario's government says it will raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2019, a move being celebrated by labour groups and activists who have been calling for workplace reforms.
Labour and anti-poverty groups are welcoming the announcement. "We're really quite thrilled," said Deena Ladd, co-ordinator of the Workers' Action Centre.
Activists have been pushing for a baseline $15 minimum wage and better workplace protections since 2012, when hundreds of fast food workers walked off the job in New York City.
Here's what the minimum wage is across Canada, as of October 2016.
