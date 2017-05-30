Ontario Just Became The Second Province To Embrace A $15 Minimum Wage

Premier Kathleen Wynne said Tuesday that the minimum wage hike will be phased in, rising to $14 by Jan. 1, 2018, and $15 by the same date in 2019, followed by further annual increases to keep up with inflation. The general minimum wage in the province is currently $11.40.

Alberta's NDP government was the first Canadian jurisdiction to embrace a $15 minimum wage, with the province set to hit that goal by October 2018.

"Increasing the minimum wage will make a world of difference in millions of lives," she said.

Other labour reforms the government has proposed include:

* paying part-time, temporary, casual, and seasonal employees the same as full-time employees if they are doing the same job;

* at least three weeks of paid vacation time after five years with the same employer;

* heavier fines for employers who break labour laws;

* requiring employers to improve shift scheduling, and to pay employees for three hours of work if their shift is cancelled within 48 hours of its scheduled start time;

* making it easier for workers to unionize.