Jonathan Anstey / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Jonathan Anstey, who runs a snowmobiling business, was guiding a small group of people through the fresh powder when they saw the moose's head peaking out from a huge snow drift.

"You could tell he was frantically trying to get out of the hole that he had himself in," Anstey told CBC News.

Although the big animal could "do quite some damage," Anstey and his group figured they could help it without endangering themselves, since its hind legs were apparently stuck.