These Cops Used A Helicopter And A Canine Unit To Hunt Down Teens Who Stole Candy

Seems reasonable.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A Canadian police force has released helicopter footage of cops using dogs to track down three teenagers who stole some candy.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Despite resembling something Wikileaks might have released, the video in fact comes courtesy of the York Regional Police.

According to the YRP, the teens snuck into Canada's Wonderland over the weekend, entered one of the stores in the amusement park, and stole some candy.

When park security reported this, the police set out to bring them to justice with a canine unit and a helicopter equipped with thermal cameras. A police spokesperson told BuzzFeed Canada that both were already out on patrol when the call came in about a break-and-enter in progress.

The three candy thieves were between 15 and 16 years old. They were found huddling under a tree when officers came upon them.

According to the police news release, the kids were co-operative and remorseful. They were handed over to their parents and will likely face some kind of community service as punishment.
YRP / YouTube

Police say the video of the arrest was released "as a deterrent to anyone that is considering trespassing onto private property."

YRP / YouTube

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

