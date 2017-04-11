A Canadian police force has released helicopter footage of cops using dogs to track down three teenagers who stole some candy.
The three candy thieves were between 15 and 16 years old. They were found huddling under a tree when officers came upon them.
Police say the video of the arrest was released "as a deterrent to anyone that is considering trespassing onto private property."
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.