Despite resembling something Wikileaks might have released, the video in fact comes courtesy of the York Regional Police.

According to the YRP, the teens snuck into Canada's Wonderland over the weekend, entered one of the stores in the amusement park, and stole some candy.

When park security reported this, the police set out to bring them to justice with a canine unit and a helicopter equipped with thermal cameras. A police spokesperson told BuzzFeed Canada that both were already out on patrol when the call came in about a break-and-enter in progress.