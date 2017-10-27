This Singer Asked Brown Girls To Come To The Front And Some White People Got Mad

Dudka also apologized directly to Pimienta, describing the volunteer's behaviour as "aggressive and racist."

"We have so much respect for the art and music you create and the space you make for women, people of colour, transgender, and non-binary people. The way you interact with the world acts and provides a thoughtful example."

Although the Facebook post doesn't provide details about the incident, The Canadian Press reports that the volunteer was a photographer for the festival, and she refused to give up her spot near the stage where she had been documenting the performance.

The photographer has been banned from volunteering with the festival in future.