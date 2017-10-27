 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

This Singer Asked Brown Girls To Come To The Front And Some White People Got Mad

Lido Pimienta had invited "brown girls to the front," but some people objected.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A Halifax music festival has apologized for the "overt racism" of a white festival volunteer who refused to move when singer Lido Pimienta invited "brown girls to the front."

Pimiento was performing at the Marquee Club during the Halifax Pop Explosion music festival on Oct. 19 when she invited people of colour to move closer to the stage, which she often does during her performances. According to HPE vice-chair Georgie Dudka, several white audience members and a volunteer for the festival reacted negatively to the suggestion, and the volunteer was subsequently kicked out of the show by Pimiento.
Chris Donovan / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Pimiento was performing at the Marquee Club during the Halifax Pop Explosion music festival on Oct. 19 when she invited people of colour to move closer to the stage, which she often does during her performances.

According to HPE vice-chair Georgie Dudka, several white audience members and a volunteer for the festival reacted negatively to the suggestion, and the volunteer was subsequently kicked out of the show by Pimiento.

"We will not accept this behaviour and neither should you," Dudka wrote in a Facebook post on behalf of the festival. "Be responsible for your friends — talk to them and support them as they move towards unpacking their racism."

Dudka also apologized directly to Pimienta, describing the volunteer's behaviour as "aggressive and racist." "We have so much respect for the art and music you create and the space you make for women, people of colour, transgender, and non-binary people. The way you interact with the world acts and provides a thoughtful example." Although the Facebook post doesn't provide details about the incident, The Canadian Press reports that the volunteer was a photographer for the festival, and she refused to give up her spot near the stage where she had been documenting the performance. The photographer has been banned from volunteering with the festival in future.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: halifaxpopexplosion

Dudka also apologized directly to Pimienta, describing the volunteer's behaviour as "aggressive and racist."

"We have so much respect for the art and music you create and the space you make for women, people of colour, transgender, and non-binary people. The way you interact with the world acts and provides a thoughtful example."

Although the Facebook post doesn't provide details about the incident, The Canadian Press reports that the volunteer was a photographer for the festival, and she refused to give up her spot near the stage where she had been documenting the performance.

The photographer has been banned from volunteering with the festival in future.

Pimiento addressed the incident on Twitter, saying she was getting angry messages for inviting people of colour to move up. "The gag is that I've been doing it for long and I'm not going to stop," she tweeted.

My show at @HalifaxPopX still has some people riled up/angry at me. The gag is that I’ve been doing it for long and… https://t.co/6KXsREnhmu
Lido Pimienta @LidoPimienta

My show at @HalifaxPopX still has some people riled up/angry at me. The gag is that I’ve been doing it for long and… https://t.co/6KXsREnhmu

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With CanadaNews

ADVERTISEMENT