People Called Out The Government For Whitewashing Its History With Indigenous "Asylum Seekers"

In 1877, the legendary Lakota leader crossed the border into Canada from the US after the Battle of Little Big Horn, also known as Custer's Last Stand. Sioux warriors decisively beat US troops in the battle, after which Sitting Bull and thousands of others travelled north for safety.

Canada, however, was not very welcoming.

"In coming to Canada, Sitting Bull wanted to live under the justice and protection of Canadian law and be granted Canadian land," writes Historica Canada. "Unfortunately, Sir John A. Macdonald's government refused to provide Sitting Bull with land, food, or support."

This lack of support from the Canadian government meant that Sitting Bull's followers were soon starving, and many started trickling back to the US. Eventually Sitting Bull returned as well, and in 1890 he was killed in a standoff with police.