People Called Out The Government For Whitewashing Its History With Indigenous "Asylum Seekers"

Library and Archives Canada recently shared a tweet marking the 140th anniversary of Chief Sitting Bull and thousands of his Sioux compatriots "seeking asylum" in Canada.
People are calling out Library and Archives Canada for painting an incomplete picture of what actually happened.
"Too bad the Canadian government did nothing to welcome Sitting Bull or allow him and most of the refugees to remain in Canada long-term," this person tweeted.
"Canada denied them a place to live [and] refused them food."
This person pointed out that her own ancestors were affected by the way the Sioux were treated.
People are not letting Canada 150 celebrations whitewash the country's history.
So... no. This did not go over well. 😬
