Canadians Are Pretty Much Done With America Fawning Over Trudeau

The latest 6,800-word cover story on Trudeau is not going over well with many people.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Rolling Stone just published a profile of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which is also the magazine's cover story.

"Why can't he be our president?" the cover asks.
Rolling Stone

"Why can't he be our president?" the cover asks.

However, the reaction to the latest glowing Trudeau profile has been less positive.

no
Matt Pearce @mattdpearce

no

Reply Retweet Favorite

Let's just say that many people have had quite enough of fawning US coverage of Canada's prime minister.

God this Rolling Stone profile is Trudeau is stupid
verena von stefan @drinkngshampain

God this Rolling Stone profile is Trudeau is stupid

Reply Retweet Favorite

Seriously, is Trudeau paying for these?

Is this sponsored content? https://t.co/9TRmem7OZK
Ryan McMahon @RMComedy

Is this sponsored content? https://t.co/9TRmem7OZK

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even people who like the prime minister are starting to get tired of the Trudeau™ brand.

I voted for him and I find this cover massively cringe-inducing. https://t.co/lEhsCR8ogB
TFCNU @TFCNU2

I voted for him and I find this cover massively cringe-inducing. https://t.co/lEhsCR8ogB

Reply Retweet Favorite

"HE IS EVERYWHERE FOR NO REASON"

I like Trudeau but is he secretly Taylor Swift in a mask because HE IS EVERYWHERE FOR NO REASON
Ira Madison III @ira

I like Trudeau but is he secretly Taylor Swift in a mask because HE IS EVERYWHERE FOR NO REASON

Reply Retweet Favorite

Besides, Rolling Stone already had a Canadian Justin on the cover and it was basically the same thing.

Shawn Micallef @shawnmicallef

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then there's the actual article, which has some hilarious errors.

This Rolling Stone thing on Trudeau is fine as a profile aimed at a foreign audience. But it's full of stuff like:… https://t.co/rCokTHAZij
David Reevely @davidreevely

This Rolling Stone thing on Trudeau is fine as a profile aimed at a foreign audience. But it's full of stuff like:… https://t.co/rCokTHAZij

Reply Retweet Favorite

Just FYI: It's the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Not to mention some of the cringeworthy lines in the piece.

Good lord, the lines in this Rolling Stone piece. "For Trudeau, listening is seducing." https://t.co/TJTPzqvovi
Brian Platt @btaplatt

Good lord, the lines in this Rolling Stone piece. "For Trudeau, listening is seducing." https://t.co/TJTPzqvovi

Reply Retweet Favorite

"For Trudeau, listening is seducing." 😷

What does this even mean???

Here's my Q. How do you expect someone to read past this line: "His dark hair is a color found in nature." https://t.co/d6Ta95wX64
Daniele Hamamdjian @DHamamdjian

Here's my Q. How do you expect someone to read past this line: "His dark hair is a color found in nature." https://t.co/d6Ta95wX64

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people tried to defend the article.

There have been a lottttttt of brutally cringe-worthy Trudeau profiles written abroad. This, by @stephenrodrick, is… https://t.co/WML2ukyfQC
Josh Wingrove @josh_wingrove

There have been a lottttttt of brutally cringe-worthy Trudeau profiles written abroad. This, by @stephenrodrick, is… https://t.co/WML2ukyfQC

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or argue that not every profile of Trudeau is required reading, and that's OK.

Guys, we don't actually have to read every profile of our prime minister.
robert hiltz 🕳 @robert_hiltz

Guys, we don't actually have to read every profile of our prime minister.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But if international outlets are going to keep doing this, people just want something a bit more nuanced and critical.

peak uncritical int'l fawning over Trudeau https://t.co/l9Ia6NIc01
Jill Krajewski @JillKrajewski

peak uncritical int'l fawning over Trudeau https://t.co/l9Ia6NIc01

Reply Retweet Favorite

Chill out, everyone.

"His dark hair is a color found in nature." Global media, please stop this inane celebration of neoliberal cute. https://t.co/HNoQJzRjqA
Martin Lukacs @Martin_Lukacs

"His dark hair is a color found in nature." Global media, please stop this inane celebration of neoliberal cute. https://t.co/HNoQJzRjqA

Reply Retweet Favorite

People say the fawning over Trudeau from US outlets glosses over his shortcomings and broken promises.

@JoyAnnReid @kylegriffin1 @RollingStone Trudeau doesn't get a thumbs up from me until he stops breaking his promise… https://t.co/McfCPqE7st
Agent Foxy Smulder👽 @tayswiftsuedme

@JoyAnnReid @kylegriffin1 @RollingStone Trudeau doesn't get a thumbs up from me until he stops breaking his promise… https://t.co/McfCPqE7st

Reply Retweet Favorite

Indigenous people, especially, see little reason to celebrate Trudeau or his government.

Justin Trudeau &amp; his administration are crap for the indigenous ppls of Canada so NO! Stop deifying this dudebro bc… https://t.co/1ihowBkAeZ
MochaLisaccino @MochaLisaccino

Justin Trudeau &amp; his administration are crap for the indigenous ppls of Canada so NO! Stop deifying this dudebro bc… https://t.co/1ihowBkAeZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anyway, here's the writer of the Rolling Stone article.

Man, don't tell all these angry Canadians that I'm moving to Vancouver in January!
Stephen Rodrick @stephenrodrick

Man, don't tell all these angry Canadians that I'm moving to Vancouver in January!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Welcome to Canada!

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

