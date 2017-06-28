Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

This Sikh Politician Shared A Personal Story About Growing Up In Canada And People Can Really Relate

"I remember feeling like there was something wrong with me for just being me, and I wanted to belong."

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Ontario politician Jagmeet Singh, currently running for leadership of the federal NDP.

Singh represents Brampton in the provincial parliament, where he's also deputy leader of the Ontario NDP. He's also one of the most prominent Sikh politicians in Canada, and if he wins the federal leadership, he will become the first non-white politician to lead a major Canadian political party.
Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Singh represents Brampton in the provincial parliament, where he's also deputy leader of the Ontario NDP.

He's also one of the most prominent Sikh politicians in Canada, and if he wins the federal leadership, he will become the first non-white politician to lead a major Canadian political party.

On Canadian Multiculturalism Day, Singh shared his personal experiences of growing up in Canada, and how the country's official embrace of diversity often falls short of reality.

On #MulticulturalismDay I want to share a personal story, something that I hope will inspire us to build a more inclusive Canada.
Jagmeet Singh @theJagmeetSingh

On #MulticulturalismDay I want to share a personal story, something that I hope will inspire us to build a more inclusive Canada.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's a hilariously dorky photo of Singh as a kid.

While Canada is known for celebrating Multiculturalism, as a kid growing up, it didn’t always feel that way.
Jagmeet Singh @theJagmeetSingh

While Canada is known for celebrating Multiculturalism, as a kid growing up, it didn’t always feel that way.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"While Canada is known for celebrating Multiculturalism, as a kid growing up, it didn't always feel that way," Singh wrote on Twitter. "I remember feeling like there was something wrong with me for just being me, and I wanted to belong."

Singh said he learned early on that he had to "work twice as hard for half as much," and that his turban and beard made him stand out.

As I grew older, so did my confidence. But, I faced new struggles. I learned that I had to work twice as hard for h… https://t.co/LmhJ2mzXwb
Jagmeet Singh @theJagmeetSingh

As I grew older, so did my confidence. But, I faced new struggles. I learned that I had to work twice as hard for h… https://t.co/LmhJ2mzXwb

Reply Retweet Favorite

Singh, who is well known for his sharp personal style, said that fashion allowed him the confidence to own his identity and do the work he was passionate about.

Back in 2015, BuzzFeed Canada called Singh "the most stylish politician in Canada by like a million kilometres."
GQ / Via gq.com

Back in 2015, BuzzFeed Canada called Singh "the most stylish politician in Canada by like a million kilometres."

"Fashion became my social armour," Singh said.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Singh said he has been racially profiled and stopped by police during his time as a defence lawyer and even after he entered politics.

"Since being elected, I’ve faced criticism for caring about how I dress," Singh said. "The truth is, like many [people of colour], I don’t have the privilege to not care."

How people of colour dress "impacts how they are perceived and treated." Singh said. "It is something we grapple with everyday."

Singh said he hoped his story would help young people going through similar struggles with identity and belonging.

I share this story in the hopes that every young person struggling like I did realizes their own self worth &amp; maybe… https://t.co/my2eJ109A9
Jagmeet Singh @theJagmeetSingh

I share this story in the hopes that every young person struggling like I did realizes their own self worth &amp; maybe… https://t.co/my2eJ109A9

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jagmeet Singh's story is really resonating with people.

Wow, this thread!! Sending love &amp; courage to all the POC who are just trying to get by, and be respected by others https://t.co/r64BOpyAX3
Brittany Amofah @BrittanyAmofah

Wow, this thread!! Sending love &amp; courage to all the POC who are just trying to get by, and be respected by others https://t.co/r64BOpyAX3

Reply Retweet Favorite

People of many different backgrounds can relate.

I can relate to this story a lot. Important thread. https://t.co/lHOhm1bqDd
Khelsilem @Khelsilem

I can relate to this story a lot. Important thread. https://t.co/lHOhm1bqDd

Reply Retweet Favorite

"As someone who grew up wearing a turban, this really hit home."

As someone who grew up wearing a turban, this really hit home. https://t.co/ZxRRM5XifP
Arshy Mann @ArshyMann

As someone who grew up wearing a turban, this really hit home. https://t.co/ZxRRM5XifP

Reply Retweet Favorite

This side of multiculturalism is a story "seldom told," people said.

13) @theJagmeetSingh's story is my story &amp; the story of so many like me. It is seldom told, &amp; even less represented in corridors of power.
Jared A. Walker @JAWalker

13) @theJagmeetSingh's story is my story &amp; the story of so many like me. It is seldom told, &amp; even less represented in corridors of power.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It even made some people reconsider their own privilege.

I dress like shit, jeans and t-shirt. I'm always comfortable. I never knew it was white privilege til now... Thx 4… https://t.co/ibwd5AGSXm
🇨🇦 John Furr 🍁 @JohnFurrToronto

I dress like shit, jeans and t-shirt. I'm always comfortable. I never knew it was white privilege til now... Thx 4… https://t.co/ibwd5AGSXm

Reply Retweet Favorite

The federal NDP leadership vote takes place in October. The other four candidates running to be leader are MPs Niki Ashton, Charlie Angus, Guy Caron, and Peter Julian.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews