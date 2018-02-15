Here’s How The Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Hedley Came Out

In under 48 hours, Hedley went from being one of the most successful and bankable acts in the country to being banned from radio stations over allegations of sexual misconduct.

But the main person behind the #outHedley2k18 hashtag that brought these stories into the mainstream said she had no idea how quickly things would change once she started tweeting about the band on Tuesday.



"I was hoping it would gain traction but I wasn't expecting it to reach the level that it did," she the 21-year-old student who shared the stories through her Twitter account @_cndnpsycho. She asked not to be identified other than by her initial, T, for fear of retaliation.

The allegations led to the band being dropped from performing at the Juno Awards next month, the end of a promotional deal with Air Miles, and charitable organizations that had previously worked with Hedley distancing themselves from the quartet. On Thursday, Corus Radio said it suspended airplay of all Hedley music on 39 stations across Canada.



Hedley released a statement calling the allegations "unsubstantiated."