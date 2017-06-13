Val Young / The Canadian Press

There were 159 police-reported hate crimes against Muslims in 2015, the last year for which StatsCan has full figures. The number of hate crimes targeting Muslims has increased each year since 2012, when there were 45 incidents. That's a 253% increase over four years.

Hate crimes targeting Muslims comprised 12% of all incidents. While hate crimes targeting Jewish people declined slightly in 2015, they still account for 13% of all incidents.

Incidents targeting black people (224), as well as "Arab and West Asian" populations (92), also accounted for many of the reported hate crimes. People targeted for their sexual orientation (141 incidents), meanwhile, were mostly likely to be victims of violence, the report said.