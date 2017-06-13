Hate crimes committed against Canadian Muslims is one of the biggest factors in an increase in hate crimes more generally, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
Community advocates are calling on federal and provincial governments, as well as local police departments, to track and release hate crime statistics in a more timely fashion.
The StatsCan figures also showed an alarming rate of hate crimes committed in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
