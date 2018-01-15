You Can Buy This Terrifying House In Toronto For Only $750,000

If you live in Toronto and you have a spare $750,000 lying around, you have the opportunity to buy this dilapidated townhouse.
This 2-bedroom beauty has everything you'd want in a home, including walls, windows, and floors.
Advertisement
Hell yeah, feel the luxury. The splendor. The opulence!
Here's what that same amount gets you in Halifax.
Or Calgary.
But in Toronto? You get this nightmare.
Just another wonderful find in the unaffordable hellscape that is the Toronto housing market.
[H/T Lauren Pelley]
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.