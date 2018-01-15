 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

You Can Buy This Terrifying House In Toronto For Only $750,000

Your very own slice of paradise.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you live in Toronto and you have a spare $750,000 lying around, you have the opportunity to buy this dilapidated townhouse.

The house is located in the hipster area of Trinity-Bellwoods and has been on the market for about two months.
Remax / Via remax.ca

The house is located in the hipster area of Trinity-Bellwoods and has been on the market for about two months.

This 2-bedroom beauty has everything you'd want in a home, including walls, windows, and floors.

BuzzFeed Canada reached out to the real estate agent to ask how this house got... this way. We have not heard back yet.
Remax / Via remax.ca

BuzzFeed Canada reached out to the real estate agent to ask how this house got... this way. We have not heard back yet.

Advertisement

Hell yeah, feel the luxury. The splendor. The opulence!

Only three quarters of a million bucks for this palace. It's a steal!

Here's what that same amount gets you in Halifax.

Remax / Via remax.ca

Or Calgary.

Remax / Via remax.ca

But in Toronto? You get this nightmare.

Remax

Just another wonderful find in the unaffordable hellscape that is the Toronto housing market.

Buy now!
Remax / Via remax.ca

Buy now!

[H/T Lauren Pelley]

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With CanadaNews

Advertisement