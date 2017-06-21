Share On more Share On more

The Google Outreach team in a mapping workshop with members of the Inuit community of Sanikiluaq in 2015.

Google announced Wednesday — on National Aboriginal Day — that it now includes more than 3,000 Indigenous lands and communities on Google Maps and Google Earth.

Tara Rush, a Google employee who is Kanien'kehá:ka from Akwesasne, said in a blog post the mapping was a collaborative process that took seven years to complete.

"This marks an essential step in accurately reflecting Canada to Canadians and to the world," Rush wrote.

The company says it worked with Indigenous people across Canada to map communities. A persistent questions that came up was why First Nations, Métis, and Inuit lands were not already on Maps and Earth. Now, people searching for a specific Indigenous nation or its territory can see its location and boundaries.

