People Are Raising Tons Of Cash For This Award For Young Indigenous Writers

A crowdfunded literary award to support young Indigenous writers has raised more than three times its goal in only a couple days, and the donations are still coming in.
The campaign was widely shared on Twitter. "You know why," tweeted Ojibwe journalist Jesse Wente.
The Emerging Indigenous Voices award had an initial target of $10,000. But the campaign blew past that goal within 24 hours.
