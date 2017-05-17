People Are Raising Tons Of Cash For This Award For Young Indigenous Writers

The response has been so overwhelming that it may even turn into an ongoing project.

"Well maybe we can have enough for an endowment?" Parker tweeted.

On the campaign page, Parker tied the award to the goal of reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Canada.

"The award is crowd funded because every person, big or small, wealthy or modest in means, can make a difference," reads the pitch. "We are all the richer when there is space for all of our voices to join the conversation."