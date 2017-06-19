Sections

Governor General David Johnston Would Like To Clarify That Indigenous People Are Not Immigrants

Johnston told a CBC interviewer that even "quote, Indigenous people, unquote" are immigrants.

Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Canada's Governor General, David Johnston, has apologized for calling Indigenous peoples in Canada "immigrants."

Johnston made the bizarre comment in an interview with CBC Radio's The House while discussing Canada's 150th anniversary.
Johnston made the bizarre comment in an interview with CBC Radio's The House while discussing Canada's 150th anniversary.

"We're a country based on immigration, going right back to our, quote, Indigenous people, unquote, who were immigrants as well, 10, 12, 14,000 years ago," Johnston said.

Johnston also talked about the importance of reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Canada, but his remark about immigration did not go over well with many people.

People found the whole thing pretty baffling.

"We. Have. Been. Here. Forever."

"Indigenous" and "immigrant" are pretty much exact opposites.

Some were more explicit. "I'm so sick of this shit," tweeted comedian Ryan McMahon.

McMahon also pointed out that the Governor General — as the Queen's representative in Canada — holds a position that makes his remarks more significant, and cause for "righteous anger and fury."

Indigenous peoples in North America have a direct relationship with the Crown, going back to the Royal Proclamation of 1763.

Johnston later called the whole thing a miscommunication. "Our Indigenous peoples are not immigrants. They are the original peoples of this land," he tweeted.

...although even that was problematic.

"We don't belong to you."

Johnston apologized at a ceremony on Monday recognizing Indigenous leadership.

"The better country we desire is above all more inclusive: one that supports, respects, encourages and acknowledges the contributions of all peoples, including Indigenous peoples, the original peoples of this land," Johnston said in his opening remarks."And let me apologize for not expressing myself correctly on this matter recently: Indigenous peoples are the original peoples of this land."
"The better country we desire is above all more inclusive: one that supports, respects, encourages and acknowledges the contributions of all peoples, including Indigenous peoples, the original peoples of this land," Johnston said in his opening remarks.

"And let me apologize for not expressing myself correctly on this matter recently: Indigenous peoples are the original peoples of this land."

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

