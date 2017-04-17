Sections

This Leafs Fan Became A Hilarious Meme After Cameras Caught Him With A Dart In His Mouth

Jason Maskalow is the hero Leafs Nation deserves.

Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Saturday, as the Toronto Maple Leafs won their first playoff game in years, the cameras caught this amazing fan in the stands with a cigarette in his mouth.

Sportsnet / Via youtube.com

And so, Dart Guy was born.

You're not a real Leafs fan unless you change your profile picture to this...
Justin Fisher @thejustinfisher

You're not a real Leafs fan unless you change your profile picture to this...

He quickly became an unofficial Leafs mascot, into whom fans poured many of their hopes and dreams of playoff glory.

Dart Guy's whole head is a work of art.

The things we do for our team. #BecauseItsTheCup #StanleyCup
NHL @NHL

The things we do for our team. #BecauseItsTheCup #StanleyCup

Yes, that's a Stanley Cup mohawk.

@felixpotvin you know this is on the top of my man's head right
Dan Steinberg @dcsportsbog

@felixpotvin you know this is on the top of my man's head right

On Twitter, dozens — maybe hundreds — of fans immediately changed their avatars to Dart Guy, because why not?

How the hell is this website free?
platinum seat ghosts @3rdPeriodSuits

How the hell is this website free?

*Leafs win one playoff game*
Gregory Balloch @GregBalloch

*Leafs win one playoff game*

And then the memes started.

we have a new six god @mlse @atf13atf @thejustinfisher @felixpotvin
Javid @highandwidemiss

we have a new six god @mlse @atf13atf @thejustinfisher @felixpotvin

Toronto sports fans are ready.

Join me, and we'll rule the galaxy as father and son
Nate Hershenfeld @NateDH

Join me, and we'll rule the galaxy as father and son

It didn't take long for someone to put him on the CN Tower.

platinum seat ghosts @3rdPeriodSuits

And on the money.

The new Canada 150 five dollar bill is lit
Matty Go Sens @Gerv_Rebrand

The new Canada 150 five dollar bill is lit

The Lord and Saviour.

@ATFulemin EXCUSE ME SIR HAVE YOU HEARD OF THE GOOD WORK FROM OUR LORD AND SAVIOUR DART GUY
x - Brian Stewart @brigstew86

@ATFulemin EXCUSE ME SIR HAVE YOU HEARD OF THE GOOD WORK FROM OUR LORD AND SAVIOUR DART GUY

It got pretty weird.

It's going to be okay, Dart Guy is here.
Tyler. @TheOMeara

It's going to be okay, Dart Guy is here.

Even Dart Guy (real name Jason Maskalow) got in on the action.

Dart Cherry? Lol #Dartguy
The Maz @LeafsMaz20

Dart Cherry? Lol #Dartguy

Replacing Don Cherry with Dart Guy would not be the worst idea in the world, tbh.

By the laws of the internet, there's bound to be some kind of Dart Guy backlash, but hopefully we still have a few more days of just being able to enjoy this.

For now, Maskalow and Leafs Nation have fully embraced this moment. You do you, Dart Guy!

Thank you for all the love Twitter!!!!#TorontoMapleLeafs #StandWitness #CBC #cigs
The Maz @LeafsMaz20

Thank you for all the love Twitter!!!!#TorontoMapleLeafs #StandWitness #CBC #cigs

#cigs

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

