This Leafs Fan Became A Hilarious Meme After Cameras Caught Him With A Dart In His Mouth

On Saturday, as the Toronto Maple Leafs won their first playoff game in years, the cameras caught this amazing fan in the stands with a cigarette in his mouth.
And so, Dart Guy was born.
Dart Guy's whole head is a work of art.
Yes, that's a Stanley Cup mohawk.
On Twitter, dozens — maybe hundreds — of fans immediately changed their avatars to Dart Guy, because why not?
And then the memes started.
Toronto sports fans are ready.
It didn't take long for someone to put him on the CN Tower.
And on the money.
The Lord and Saviour.
It got pretty weird.
Even Dart Guy (real name Jason Maskalow) got in on the action.
For now, Maskalow and Leafs Nation have fully embraced this moment. You do you, Dart Guy!
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
