Canada's Governor General Mocked Climate Change Deniers And That's A Big Deal Apparently

"Can you believe that still today in learned society, in houses of government, unfortunately, we're still debating and still questioning whether humans have a role in the Earth warming up or whether even the Earth is warming up, period?" she asked.

"That we are still debating and still questioning whether life was a divine intervention, or whether it was coming out of a natural process — let alone, lo and behold, random process."

She also lamented that many people are still willing to believe that sugar pills and willpower can cure cancer, or that people's fates are decided by the movement of planets.