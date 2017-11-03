Canada's Governor General Mocked Climate Change Deniers And That's A Big Deal Apparently

This is Julie Payette, former astronaut and Canada's new Governor General.
In her speech, Payette (who is a scientist herself) poked fun at climate change deniers, quack medical treatments, creationism, and even horoscopes.
Much outrage has followed Payette's comments.
She is "politicizing" her office, some people suggested.
For what it's worth, Prince Charles (who could be Payette's boss someday) has also mocked climate change deniers.
Others said Payette's comment about evolution was the real problem.
The whole thing has gotten people into a real tizzy.
This is what passes for a controversy in Canada.
We are all snowflakes now.
