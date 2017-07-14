Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

How An Error In A Canadian Newspaper Set Off A Series Of Inaccurate Stories By Right-Wing Media

The Canadian government's contribution is $20 million — not $241.5 million.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A false claim that Canada gave $241.5 million to the Clinton Foundation is making the rounds online, but the actual figure is much, much smaller.

The Toronto Sun newspaper argued in an editorial this week that Justin Trudeau's Liberal government shouldn't give money to a Clinton Foundation program to improve family planning in developing countries."We take no issue with our government showing leadership on women’s issues," the editorial said. "We do question the wisdom of using Canadian taxpayer cash to get into bed with the Clintons."But the newspaper wrongly claimed Canada was giving $241.5 million to the Clinton Foundation — which would be more money than the foundation raised in all of 2015, the last year for which public numbers are available. That year, the Clinton Foundation's total revenue was only $116 million USD, or about $150 million CAD.
Toronto Sun / Via torontosun.com

The Toronto Sun newspaper argued in an editorial this week that Justin Trudeau's Liberal government shouldn't give money to a Clinton Foundation program to improve family planning in developing countries.

"We take no issue with our government showing leadership on women’s issues," the editorial said. "We do question the wisdom of using Canadian taxpayer cash to get into bed with the Clintons."

But the newspaper wrongly claimed Canada was giving $241.5 million to the Clinton Foundation — which would be more money than the foundation raised in all of 2015, the last year for which public numbers are available. That year, the Clinton Foundation's total revenue was only $116 million USD, or about $150 million CAD.

In fact, the Canadian government gave $20 million to the Clinton Foundation for an initiative in Nigeria.

🇨🇦 is championing #SRHR for women &amp; girls globally with $241.5M announcement @FP2020Global #HerFuture… https://t.co/Fcq8P4PHLn
Development Canada @CanadaDev

🇨🇦 is championing #SRHR for women &amp; girls globally with $241.5M announcement @FP2020Global #HerFuture… https://t.co/Fcq8P4PHLn

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to Global Affairs Canada, the money goes toward improving access to sexual and reproductive health services in the West African nation over the next five years.

The rest of the $241.5 million aid package, announced at the Family Planning Summit in London, is spread out across 18 other organization.

The incorrect figure was picked up by various right-wing blogs and websites and continues to circulate, even after the Toronto Sun corrected its article.

The Debate Post, a conservative Canadian political blog, claimed in its headline that all funds were going to the Clinton Foundation. Strangely enough, the body of the post has the correct figure of $20 million. The post has gotten almost 35,000 Facebook shares, reactions, and comments.The Rebel, the media outlet that has featured many figures of the so-called "alt-right" as hosts and guests, misreported the amount as well, characterizing it as a payment going directly to "Bill and Hillary Clinton."The incorrect $241.5-million figure was also cited in top posts on r/The_Donald and other conservative subreddits.
The Debate Post / Via debatepost.com

The Debate Post, a conservative Canadian political blog, claimed in its headline that all funds were going to the Clinton Foundation. Strangely enough, the body of the post has the correct figure of $20 million. The post has gotten almost 35,000 Facebook shares, reactions, and comments.

The Rebel, the media outlet that has featured many figures of the so-called "alt-right" as hosts and guests, misreported the amount as well, characterizing it as a payment going directly to "Bill and Hillary Clinton."

The incorrect $241.5-million figure was also cited in top posts on r/The_Donald and other conservative subreddits.

The Canadian government has previously donated to the Clinton Foundation.

In 2015, the government of Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper gave $600,000 to a job training program in Colombia. The foundation has also raised millions of dollars from Canadian business leaders.While $20 million is still a big number, it's nowhere near the amount some people are claiming Canada donated to the Clinton Foundation.
Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS

In 2015, the government of Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper gave $600,000 to a job training program in Colombia. The foundation has also raised millions of dollars from Canadian business leaders.

While $20 million is still a big number, it's nowhere near the amount some people are claiming Canada donated to the Clinton Foundation.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews