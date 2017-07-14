How An Error In A Canadian Newspaper Set Off A Series Of Inaccurate Stories By Right-Wing Media

The Toronto Sun newspaper argued in an editorial this week that Justin Trudeau's Liberal government shouldn't give money to a Clinton Foundation program to improve family planning in developing countries.

"We take no issue with our government showing leadership on women’s issues," the editorial said. "We do question the wisdom of using Canadian taxpayer cash to get into bed with the Clintons."

But the newspaper wrongly claimed Canada was giving $241.5 million to the Clinton Foundation — which would be more money than the foundation raised in all of 2015, the last year for which public numbers are available. That year, the Clinton Foundation's total revenue was only $116 million USD, or about $150 million CAD.