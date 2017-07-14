How An Error In A Canadian Newspaper Set Off A Series Of Inaccurate Stories By Right-Wing Media

A false claim that Canada gave $241.5 million to the Clinton Foundation is making the rounds online, but the actual figure is much, much smaller.
In fact, the Canadian government gave $20 million to the Clinton Foundation for an initiative in Nigeria.
The incorrect figure was picked up by various right-wing blogs and websites and continues to circulate, even after the Toronto Sun corrected its article.
The Canadian government has previously donated to the Clinton Foundation.
