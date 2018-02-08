 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Police Say They've Found At Least 6 Bodies In The Toronto Serial Killer Investigation

Bruce McArthur has already been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Toronto police say they have found the remains of at least six people on a property used by alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

McArthur, who worked as a landscaper, has already been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

“I anticipate more charges being laid,” Detective-Sgt. Hank Idsinga said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The remains were found in large planters on the property, and include those of Andrew Kinsman, who was last seen in June 2017. He is the first alleged victim to be positively identified.

McArthur was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with murder in the deaths of Kinsman, 49, and Selim Esen, 44. Both men went missing from Toronto's gay village.

More murder charges were later added for three more men: Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Marmudi, and Dean Lisowisk.


Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With CanadaNews

Advertisement