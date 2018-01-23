Bell Canada's Customer Records Were Hacked For The Second Time In A Year

Share On more Share On more

Bell Canada said Tuesday that hackers gained access to customers' personal information, including names, phone numbers, and emails.

This is the second time in a year that Canada's largest telecom has been targeted by hackers. In May 2017, the company said 1.9 million customer emails and 1,700 names and phone numbers had been exposed.

Although Bell said "a limited number" of customers were affected in the latest hack, media reports suggest as many as 100,000 people could be impacted.

"We apologize to our customers and are contacting all those affected," the company told BuzzFeed Canada in a statement, adding that law enforcement and the federal privacy commissioner had been notified about the breach.

The RCMP confirmed it is investigating the incident.

The company said credit card numbers and other financial information were not exposed in the attack.