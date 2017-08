According to the Sunshine Coast RCMP, Elery Froude and her two young sons were inside the house in the early evening when the black bear entered the family's home through a sliding glass door.

Froude locked herself and her kids in a bedroom while the bear roamed the house, "going into most of the rooms and drooling all over her dining room table."

A family friend who happened to be at the house tried to corral the bear out of the home by banging pots and shaking chairs at it. Eventually, he got the bear about halfway out the door but it refused to leave. That's when the man gave it a good punch in the nose.

“The bear jerked its head back and he slammed the slider and he locked it,” Froude told the Vancouver Sun.