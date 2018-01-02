Dozens of people pitched in to save a beached whale in Nova Scotia after the animal was discovered on New Year's Day.
While waiting for animal rescue workers to arrive, the small group tried to keep the whale as comfortable as possible.
Meanwhile, word got out on social media about the beached whale, and the response was incredible.
Eventually, they got the whale onto an inflatable raft, which let them drag the whale back to the water.
"Everyone was just wanting to get this animal out in the water and hopefully to live."
"This year is going to be an awesome year. What else can you put against this? It's just amazing."
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.