CP

Voters in British Columbia headed to the polls on May 9 but the election didn't result in an obvious winner.

A party needs at least 44 of 87 seats in the BC legislature to form a majority government, but the Liberals only won 43 seats. The NDP got 41, and the Green party ended up with 3.

After negotiations with the other parties, Green leader Andrew Weaver announced this week that his party will support Jim Horgan and the NDP in a minority government.

Premier Christy Clark, who leads the Liberals, said she will recall the legislature sometime in June and attempt to continue governing.