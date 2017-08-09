Alberta Might Ditch Daylight Saving Time And Honestly That's A Great Idea

A bill that would see Alberta stop changing the clocks twice a year for daylight saving time has gotten a huge public response, with three quarters of respondents supporting the idea.
Not everyone is so eager to abandon the time shift. Westjet, as well as the airports in Calgary and Edmonton, all oppose the bill.
But there are also lots of good reasons for everyone — including the rest of Canada — to give up on the silly tradition of daylight saving time.
