Alberta Might Ditch Daylight Saving Time And Honestly That's A Great Idea

Amber Bracken / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Spearheaded by Edmonton MLA Thomas Dang, Bill 203 would mean the province would no longer "spring forward" and "fall back" by an hour. Instead, the clocks would remain the same all year, as part of a new Alberta Standard Time.

The legislature sought public input on the possible change through an online survey, and some 13,500 people responded. As first reported by the Edmonton Journal, 74% of Albertans who responded were in favour of scrapping daylight saving time altogether, 24% were opposed, and another 1% were undecided.

Although not a scientific sampling of the province, it seems to corroborate an earlier government poll that found 82% support for keeping clocks the same all year.