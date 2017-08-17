A Former Rebel Media Contributor Says The Right-Wing Site Is Ripping Off Its Viewers

After a string of resignations from Rebel Media following the recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, the far-right Canadian media outlet now faces accusations from a former contributor of dodgy financial and journalistic practices — claims the site's founder rejects. Ezra Levant, who launched The Rebel in 2015 as a platform for right-wing news and commentary, responded by claiming he's being blackmailed by former Rebel contributor Caolan Robertson and former producer George Llewelyn John, who are both based in the UK. "I’m going to do what I should have done a few weeks ago, and just pull the trigger on myself, on my own terms," Levant said in a video released on Thursday. "That’s the only thing that takes the power away from an extortionist."



Levant was responding to claims made by Robertson, also published as a video essay, that The Rebel is primarily a money-making scheme in which hosts continually press viewers for extra donations, even though the site has more than enough from paid subscribers and from wealthy anonymous backers.



"The ordinary, well-meaning people who are donating to causes deserve to know what's happening to their money," Robertson said.

In the video, Robertson shared surreptitiously taken audio that appeared to be of Levant promising "hush money" for Robertson's silence, and a warning not to talk about The Rebel's crowdfunding operations to other media outlets. According to Robertson, The Rebel also suppressed a story that allegedly exposed electoral fraud by UKIP, the right-wing British party known for its anti-immigration policies, which Robertson said was part of an effort to cultivate former UKIP leader Nigel Farage as a contributor.

Levant denied the accusations and said Robertson and Llewelyn John had been fired for shoddy work, and that they had made a series of escalating demands for money in return for not airing the company's dirty laundry.



Levant and Robertson did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The tit for tat between Levant and Robertson is the latest in a string of setbacks for The Rebel. In its two years of existence, the website has grown from a small blog devoted to Canadian news to become one of the leading online platforms for far-right voices across the English speaking internet. Its coverage — which is hostile to political correctness, undocumented immigrants, and Muslims — has made it an important part of the online right-wing media ecosystem, joining the likes of Breitbart and Infowars. Following its sympathetic coverage of the white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, however, a number of contributors, including cofounder Brian Lilley, stepped away from the site, citing its lack of editorial judgment. Gavin McInnes, one of the biggest names left on the roster, is also reportedly leaving, according to CanadaLand. The Rebel has also been subject to a sustained boycott campaign by activists pressuring advertisers to cut ties with the site, and many conservative Canadian politicians who once eagerly flocked to Levant's site are now weighing whether it's become too toxic to associate with. Levant wrote a memo publicly distancing The Rebel from the alt-right after Charlottesville, but it remains to be seen whether the site that acted as a platform for the likes of Richard Spencer and many other divisive figures on the far right can escape its reputation.

