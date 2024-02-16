Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Wide-Footed People Rejoice: Here Are 15 Comfortable Shoes Just For You

Including some of my own favorites, as someone with wide feet.

Isabella Sarlija
by Isabella Sarlija

BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A wedge gladiator sandal for folks who prefer closed-toed shoes, but still want a bit of ventilation. These sandals come with adjustable ankle straps to ensure a proper fit that conforms to your foot.

a reviewer wearing the sandals in navy
amazon.com

Promising review: "So I had very low expectations about these shoes and holy guacamole these are actually pretty amazing. I have flat/wide feet and normally I struggle with finding good shoes in terms of width and comfort. These sandals nail down both. Very comfy." —Wendy

Get it from Amazon for $32.67+ (available in sizes 5–12.5 and in 13 colors).

2. A mesh slip-on shoe because, honestly, who has time for laces? These shoes are made from mesh, meaning they'll conform to your foot like a glove while still remaining exceptionally breathable.

a photoset of the shoes in black on a reviewers foot
amazon.com

Promising review: "I would buy again. I am on my feet for eight hours and find them wide enough with enough arch support." —Donna

Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and in 25 colors).

3. If you don't mind laces, a pair of Hoka Bondi 8 running shoes that I wear pretty much everywhere — from my daily runs to long (and I'm talking 10k+ steps) walks through the city. These offer a ton of support and are very roomy and breathable!

Zappos

Promising review: "I have wide forefoot with narrow heel. These shoes were a good fit. I have ankle instability which the wide sole helps with. These shoes have kept my plantar fasciitis at bay." —Zappos Customer

Get it from Zappos for $164.95 (available in sizes 5–12, in regular and wide, and in 16 colors).

4. A pair of sporty sandals with adjustable straps, because your everyday sandal should look good *and* feel comfy! The cushioned sole means you can wear these during long walks with your pup or while running errands at the grocery store.

a reviewer wearing the sandals in black
amazon.com

Promising review: "I have very wide feet, thick ankles and a high instep, and I love these sandals. These fit extremely comfortably. I can wiggle my toes and don't feel squeezed or too loose. I purchased them for a trip to Yellowstone/Montana and while I didn't feel comfortable wearing them on our rigorous hikes, I did wear them late in the day after hikes and to dinner. They are like walking on clouds. Very lightweight, cool, and supportive at the same time. In the past, I never would have considered wearing sandals on a long day of walking like Disney World, but now I'm sold. I can totally do it in these. I'll be ordering more colors for sure!" —Renee M. Rascoe

Get it from Amazon for $42.53+ (available in sizes 5–12, in regular and wide, and in eight colors).

5. A classic loafer, because finding a shoe that fits well *and* looks super cute can be an arduous task. This shoe has the best of both worlds: A toe box that actually has wiggle room, plus a chic silhouette to up the ante on your Parisian vibe.

reviewer wearing the shoes in black patent
amazon.com

Promising review: "These shoes are very stylish and comfortable! True to size and the wide width is perfect. Very happy with this purchase." —J Smith

Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in sizes 6–11, in regular and wide, and in four colors).

6. A black pointed-toe pump because it's the type of basic, versatile shoe that belongs in every wardrobe. The footbed forms to your foot, while the leather stretches easily for a perfect fit. I have these shoes, and I can easily spend hours in them without feeling an ounce of pain.

amazon.com

Promising review: "These fit and feel so good on my wide width foot. The arch is not extremely defined, but enough is there to make my foot happy. These do NOT hurt my feet at all. I think I could play basketball in them :) LOVE Them!" —CC

Get it from Amazon for $39.66+ (available in sizes 5–12, in regular and wide, and in 17 colors).

7. A pair of Blundstone Chelsea boots that just get better over time. Since this shoe has a leather upper, it molds to your feet the more you wear it, making it a great comfy option for long-haul walks.

REI

Promising review: "Such great boots. I have 2 pairs. Going to get a third. Love this color. I have wide feet and these are super comfortable. Easy on easy off." —Colorado

Get it from REI for $229.95 (available in sizes 6–16 and in six colors).

8. A pair of Minnetonka moccasins, which encompass your feet in a plush coziness so soft, you'll wonder why you ever wear any of the other shoes in your closet.

model wearing the moccasins in cinnamon beige color
reviewer with one foot in the black moccasin and the other empty showing the soft fuzzy lining
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising reviews: "Love these! I have wide feet so I was glad they had a wide option. Run true to size and are super comfortable." —Jen

"There’s nothing to dislike about these slippers. They’re comfortable, cute and can be worn inside and outside. The lining is soft. I’ve tried two other brands of slippers and returned them. These are keepers!" —Folly girl

Get it from Amazon for $49.96+ (available in sizes 5–11, in regular and wide, and 25 colors).

9. A sassy platform sandal with a swoopy heel to let you dance the night away without feeling like you have to slip into flip-flops after five minutes on the dancefloor.

a model wearing the shoes in yellow
Anthropologie

Promising review: "I bought these for my daughter and she has a hard time with finding shoes. These work well for wide feet." —AmyBanks

Get it from Anthropologie for $79.95 (originally $190; available in sizes 36–41 and in four colors).

10. A classic white Reebok tennis shoe for those days where you just want to throw on your favorite cozy crew neck sweater and slouchy pair of jeans while still looking tres chic.

a customer wearing the shoe in white
amazon.com

Promising review: "Love these shoes!! The fit is perfect. And I have wide feet...so that's saying something. They are well made, super comfortable and so cute! I've worn them every day since they arrived!" —Ashley

Get it from Amazon for $58.97+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 40 colors).

11. A pair of slide sandals that feel like walking on clouds. These sandals have an ethylene vinyl acetate sole, which just so happens to be the same material from which spongey running shoes are made. These'll give you all the comfort of supportive, bouncy shoes while also amping up your style with a very on-trend look!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I have wide and flat feet. I need good arch support and it can be a challenge. These slides are so comfortable and soft. Especially after a long day at work!" —Family

Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in women's sizes 4–16, men's sizes 3–14, and in 19 colors).

12. A pair of heeled ankle boots if you want a bit of a lift to wear to work, but still want something that feels as cushy and secure as hiking boots.

reviewer wearing the boots in brown
reviewer wearing the boots in brown
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "So far these have held up. Pretty comfortable straight away even with my wide feet. I ordered my regular size. The black color arrived in 2 days!" —RR

Get it from Amazon for $41.98 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 21 colors).

13. A pair of low wedge flats, because finding shoes that accommodate wide feet can be tricky — throwing a high arch into the mix can make things even trickier! I personally have wide feet with a high arch, and I always recommend roomy shoe with a liiiiiittle bit of wedge for extra support!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Really good quality and comfort shoe. I have wide feet and these are really comfortable. I went up half a size and they fit perfect. Great to dress up or down." —C

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 13 colors).

14. A pair of Sperry sneakers that are essential if you're taking the coastal grandmother aesthetic into your wardrobe. These shoes, plus an oversized button up shirt has ~going to Cape Cod this weekend~ written all over it.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I have a very wide foot and they fit. I was happy to get a pair. I will add some support insoles to them." —Wendy

Get it from Amazon for $42+ (available in sizes 5–12, in regular and wide, and dozens of colors).

15. A pair of plush crossband slippers if you want everything in your home to be as cozy as possible, including your footwear. Along with working well for those with wide feet, this open-toed design is welcome for those with notoriously *hot* feet.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I’m loving these pink slippers. They are so soft and fluffy. There is plenty of space if you have wide feet. I’m a 7.5 and the medium is perfect." —Lili

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors).

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.