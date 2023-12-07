Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Stylish Items From Walmart We Guarantee You’ll ~Sleigh~ Your Holiday Party In

    These'll get you on the Santa's Best Dressed list.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pleated midi dress is the perfect piece if you have an endless stream of events to attend this season. It'll look just as great at a work holiday party as it will at an intimate NYE celebration!

    model wearing the dress in black
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Perfect dress! Very light, flowy, and elegant. Wore it to a banquet event, but could easily be worn for a wedding, shower, etc." —Ebbi

    Price: $45 (available in sizes 1X–4X and in two colors)

    2. A velvet headband that will instantly make any outfit festive — even if you are wearing all black.

    the headband in white
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These are so pretty and such nice quality! i think I need every color for the holiday season. what a perfect way to complete an outfit with this cute headband." —MamaGrecs

    Price: $6.97 (available in four colors)

    3. A pair of straight slacks to make it look like you're wearing the bottoms of a suit without dropping some serious cash. You can go the preppy route with these and pair 'em with a frilly blouse, or tuck your favorite band tee inside for a ~chill~ vibe.

    model wearing the gray pants
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Nice pants. I bought the black color. Comfortable and can achieve a dressy look or casual. Runs just a little large but I kept it and will wear with a belt. I also bought another one but sized down one size." —Hyacinth

    Price: $34.90 (available in sizes 2–20, including short and long fits, and in three colors)

    4. A very chic blazer that is as versatile as it is cute. You can wear this over a bralette and glitzy shorts when going out with your friends, or wear it with a silk blouse and trousers during an office holiday party.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love the blazer! I really like the tweed color pattern. High quality fabric. The blazer is well-made and has a nice lining. The blazer fit is perfect. The sizing chart is accurate. Looks great with jeans and dresses." —Tammy

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $45; available in sizes 14–28 and in three colors)

    5. A smocked peplum top, because 'tis the season of joy — and that extends to your outfits! This shirt has the perfect palette if you want to rock a green-and-red look, but feel more comfy in pastels.

    a model wearing the peplum top in green
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Beautiful blouse. Size is true to size. No stretch in this fabric, so I went up a size because I like my clothes loose." —Eaglesfan4lyfe32

    Price: $14.99 (originally $28; available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors)

    6. A ribbed knit dress ideal for fancy dinners, and here's why: It's cozy enough to wear for extended periods of time while looking chic enough to serve looks on the 'Gram.

    the dress in black
    Walmart

    Price: $28.80 (originally $32; available in sizes XS–3X)

    7. A ruched bodycon dress, because holiday parties don't just include sipping on eggnog around a fire — they also include those fun get-togethers with old friends! This dress will take you from an intimate dinner to a club to an after-party seamlessly.

    model wearing sleeveless colorful ruched bodycon dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very fun dress, tons of compliments!" —Holly

    Price: $21.60 (originally $24; available in sizes XS–XXL and in two colors)

    8. A faux fur jacket that serves as proof that keeping warm and cozy can look very stylish.

    Walmart

    Price: $17.48 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in four colors)

    9. A scuba midi dress, because you'll need something to wear to every winter wedding you have this year. This is also the perfect dress for any winter occasion, whether you're showing up to your work's NYE party or are attending a chic holiday soiree.

    a model wearing the dress in black
    Walmart

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL)

    10. An open-front chiffon cardigan with a gorgeous pattern that'll go with anything! It's perfect for those days where you can't be bothered to switch out of your leggings and cami (#HostingLife), but still want to look like you put in tons of effort.

    a person wearing the cardigan in black and floral
    Walmart

    Price: $14.99 (available in sizes 1X–4X and in two colors)

    11. A pair of patent leather Mary Jane shoes, because flats are back, and mood boards are ripe with the following outfit formula: these shoes paired with bright red tights and an LBD. These shoes will remain comfy throughout the evening, and can work with your daily wardrobe, too!

    model wearing the mary janes in black
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These run true to size! They also are comfortable and SO CUTE! Such an amazing find. 😍" —Mackenzie

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in three colors)

    12. A holiday sweater that's anything but ugly. This is really the perfect sweater for any occasion — you can throw it over your shoulders if you get chilly at a fancy event, or wear it during your annual reunion with your hometown friends!

    a model wearing the sweater in navy
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Surprisingly high quality and beautiful in-person. I'm glad I bought one before they sold out. The knitwear from Free Assembly is amazing this year. Looks and fits just as pictured." —Rose

    Price: $24 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in four colors)

    13. A Peter Pan dress, because 'tis the season of dressing like a present! This is perfect for a sweet Mod look — just pair this with fluttery lashes and your favorite knee-high boots.

    the dress in navy with long sleeves and a white collar
    Walmart

    Price: $34.49 (available in sizes 1X–4X and in three colors)

    14. A tie-waist dress if you have a full day planned with no time for outfit changes. This is the go-to dress if you need something you can run around town in while still looking chic enough for a fancy dinner with your fam.

    A model wearing the orange dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very comfortable. Love the feeling of the fabric. I love it and can wear it with everything! Dress it up or dress it down!!" —Pia

    Price: $21.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in four colors)

    15. An off-the-shoulder textured blouse that'll cause everyone to know what "slay" means by the end of the night. This is a showstopper piece and will take very little zhuzhing (AKA, you can just wear this with pants and walk out the door) to look amazing.

    model wearing the top in black
    Walmart

    Price: $24 (available in sizes 1X–5X and in two colors)

    16. A cozy cable knit sweater, because — do we have to explain this one? There's nothing more classic than a solid sweater for the holidays, and this will pair perfectly with slacks for the festivities *plus* jeans or leggings throughout the rest of the winter season!

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Wore white with a skirt today to church and had many compliments. I sized up so it wouldn't be so snug and I didn't have a problem with it being see-through at all. Super soft and comfortable. I'm going to order more colors" —Hayley

    Price: $22 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in five colors)

    17. A velvet dress with a cute square neck so that you can ring in the festivities with a cute Winter Wonderland aesthetic. Pair this with semi-sheer tights and pointed toe heels for a chic holiday party look.

    the dress in blue
    Walmart

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in four colors)

    18. A pair of drop earrings, because globby metallic jewelry is all the rage these days! These are perfect for adding a '90s minimalist edge to your outfits while staying on theme with the white-and-gold holiday decor vibes.

    Walmart

    Price: $13.45+ (available in two sizes and in white gold)

    19. A rosette satin mini dress that'll make you the fun belle of the ball. This is great if you want to add bright vibes to your look, even if the event you're attending is a black tie sort of thing.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "High quality fabric, versatile." —holly

    Price: $29 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in two colors)

    20. And a pair of flared pants, because your love of retro outfits deserves some limelight during the season. These pants will look killer with platform boots and your favorite frilly blouse!

    a model wearing the pants in black
    Walmart

    Price: $13 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in two colors)

    illustrated app banner
    BuzzFeed

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.