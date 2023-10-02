BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Dresses From Walmart That Are Definitely Ready For Fall

    They're basically like the "Lincoln Park After Dark" of dresses...IYKYK.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A peter pan dress since 'tis the season of spooky, and 'tis the season of dressing up like your favorite character, Wednesday Addams.

    the dress in navy with long sleeves and a white collar
    Walmart

    Price: $34.49 (available in sizes 1X–4X and in three colors)

    2. A wrap sweater dress that'll keep you warm and cozy while making it look like you run the coolest art exhibit in town!

    the dress in black
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is perfect for fall/winter. You will be warm. Love the rhubarb color in person." —Antwanelle

    Price: $30 (available in sizes 14–28 and in three colors)

    3. A sleeveless plaid dress because it's fall, and anything plaid goes this time of year — especially with a silhouette this cute and timeless.

    model wearing sleeveless mini gray plaid dress
    Walmart

    Price: $28.99 (originally $35.99; available in sizes S–XL and in three colors)

    4. A cardigan dress set that'll allow you to wear both a warm striped sweater and super comfy dress at the same time.

    Walmart

    Price: $37.23 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in three colors)

    5. A lace-trim mini dress if you're still not over the cottagecore aesthetic (me neither). This is just begging to be worn with all your favorite booties.

    model wearing the dress in green
    Walmart

    Price: $20.12 (available in sizes S–XL and in a red floral design) 

    6. An asymmetrical slip dress, because the fall doesn't warm up *too* much in some parts of the country! If you don't see the weather dropping below 70 degrees until winter, grab a hold of this cute number that aligns with your fall color palette.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "WOW! Prepare to stop traffic in this dress, no matter what color you get. I bought the chocolate brown which is rich and exquisite! Also got it in hot red! 💃🏻" —P

    Price: $29 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in three colors)

    7. A swing dress if you want to start wearing patterns, but you're wary of delving into bolder looks. This paisley dress contains only two colors, which can help you say, "Hey! I'm ready for fall!" while maintaining your minimalist style.

    a model wearing the navy and white paisley dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I LOVE this dress! It's very flowy and not snug. Perfect for colder weather! It fits very loose. The sleeves are the perfect length and reach all the way to my wrists." —Becca

    Price: $15.98 (available in sizes 0X–5X and four colors/patterns)

    8. A mini dress with puffed sleeves, because why go for just a fun pattern when you can also have a unique silhouette? In all seriousness, this is a great option if you're looking to hop on to any of the coquette TikTok trends this fall!

    model wearing short sleeve puff white floral print dress
    Walmart

    Price: $20.50 (available in sizes XS–3XL)

    9. A ribbed knit dress ideal for fancy dinners, and here's why: It's cozy enough to wear for extended periods of time while looking chic enough to serve looks on the 'Gram.

    the dress in black
    Walmart

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XS–3XL)

    10. A ruched dress with balloon sleeves so you can have a dreamy Cinderella moment during your homecoming or formal dance this year. (Don't worry, you'll only look like Cinderella — no need to rush out of the party before midnight!)

    the dress in blue with orange and white flowers
    Walmart

    Price: $15 (originally $25; available in sizes XS–2XL and in four colors)

    11. A ruched bodycon dress that's about to become *everything* for your new fall color palette, which includes earthy yet bold colors!

    the dress in dusty green, pink, and orange on the model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very fun dress, tons of compliments!" —Holly

    Price: $24 (available in sizes XS–2X and in a black design)

    12. A sweater and dress set with a cute pink color that brings Barbie into the fall season! What's great about this number is that you can wear the set together for fancy events — but you can also mix and match the dress or the cardigan with other pieces in your wardrobe!

    a model wearing the sweater and dress set in pink
    Walmart

    Promising review: "It's pretty and very comfortable! I am going to love wearing this for fall." —Erica

    Price: $48 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in three colors) 

    13. A denim button-down dress proving that jeans and jean jackets aren't the only denim pieces coming back this fall. Wear this with black patent over-the-knee boots for a look that would make Kim K. herself wonder where you got your dress.

    a model wearing the blue denim dress
    Walmart

    Price: $50 (available in sizes XS–XL and in a mid denim wash)

    14. A long-sleeve dress meant for lounging around the house while looking and feeling as cozy as ever. Pair this with a mug of hot cocoa for some hot Friday night plans...at home catching up on your latest shows. (TBH, nothing sounds better than that after a long work week. 😭💞)

    Walmart

    Price: $42.99 (available in sizes 1X–4X and four colors)

    15. An MCM-inspired plaid dress you can use to tap into your dream role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

    Walmart

    Price: $17.11 (available in sizes 1X–4X and two colors)

    16. A long-sleeve maxi dress with a slit that looks like a fancy boutique dress for a fraction of the price!

    Model wearing black dress with black heels
    Walmart

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes S–1X and in gray)

    17. A tie-back print midi dress, because is it just me, or do all fancy beach boutiques sell tons of printed dresses?! If you're after something that looks like you bought it while on a super luxe vacation, this dress is just the thing you need.

    model wearing the green, black and yellow patterned dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Beautiful print, and perfect warm weather dress! Was a bit hesitant to buy from the website pictures, but saw it on someone on Instagram and thought I'd try it. Glad I did! I can already think of a few occasions I can wear it to." —Patricia

    Price: $30.92 (available in sizes XS–XXL)

    18. A square neck dress with billowed sleeves that will help you serve cottagecore vibes with a twist. The twist in question? Well, it's the unique pattern, which is pretty far from the gazillions of pastel dresses that are out there.

    Walmart

    Price: $28.11 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in two colors)

    19. A layered sweater dress so you can easily tap into the "quiet luxury" trend that's all over TikTok these days. This dress is great for anyone who loves the look of layering but doesn't actually want to wear multiple pieces at the same time.

    Walmart

    Price: $34 (available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors)

    20. A fit and flare dress, because everyone can use a fancy dress while transitioning seasons! During the summer, you can wear this with your favorite sandals, and during the fall, try wearing this with opaque tights and your go-to booties.

    model wearing the blue and white patterned dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Such a beautiful dress, OMG! It's so comfortable, and it's so elegant for the price! I loved it! Got so many compliments on it." —Gloria

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes 14–28)

    21. A sleeveless dress so you can look like a Grecian goddess as you continue through your wedding season marathon. This is the perfect wedding guest dress since its bright color is chill enough for daytime weddings, while its floor-length skirt will totally be appropriate for black tie events.

    A yellow sleeveless dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love the dress. It's very comfortable and can easily be dressed up with some accessories. I've gotten lots of compliments on this dress every time I wear it. Would definitely buy again." —Emily

    Price: $5.37+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in four colors)

    22. A sleeveless dress, because there's no reason you *shouldn't* look like you're dressed to the nines, even if you're only going to the grocery store.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love this dress and everything about it. It can be dressed up or down, and I think I'll get a lot of use out of it! I feel like it fits true to size. " —Nicole

    Price: $8.41+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in three colors)

    23. A flounce-sleeve dress if you want to dress up for your annual pumpkin-picking excursion...but make it Barbie. This dress plus some tall cowboy boots is a modern autumnal dream. 🥰

    model wearing pink flounce-sleeve dress
    Walmart

    Price: $26.99 (available in sizes XS–3X and in green)

    24. A loose tank dress perfect for those early fall days with unpredictable weather — you can wear this under a cardigan or sweater while it's chilly, or easily rock this on its own during those blazing hot afternoons!

    A loose tank dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I really like this dress, it is very comfortable. It's cool in this hot weather." —Boozie

    Price: $16.77+ (available in sizes M–3XL and 11 colors/patterns)

    25. A waist-tie dress if you have a full day planned with no time for outfit changes. This is the go-to dress if you need something you can run around town in while still looking chic enough for a fancy dinner with your boo.

    A model wearing the orange dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very comfortable. Love the feeling of the fabric. I love it and can wear it with everything! Dress it up or dress it down!!" —Pia

    Price: $21.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in five colors)

    26. A sleeveless striped sweater dress so you can *feel* like you're stepping out in a long, cozy shirt while looking cute enough to hit up a swanky tea room.

    model wearing white, navy blue, pink, and green sleeveless dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is AMAZING! Good weight to it, feels like a great quality knit sweater, lightweight for end of summer, fall transition. Fits great, good drape to it. I got tons of compliments! Ordering the black one, too! TTS." —Melissa

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in black)

    27. And a textured midi dress you can wear to every single fall (and winter!) wedding on your docket this year.

    Model wearing the blue dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Cute, inexpensive dress. Fits great. True-to-size." —Patricia

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in black)

    28. A long sleeve maxi dress because, surprisingly for fall, florals *can* work. This bright color combo might seem out of place for this season — but pair this with brown leather boots and a gray blazer, and you'll see what all the hype is about.

    A long sleeve maxi dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "My dress was amazing! I wore it to my sister's wedding, and I got so many compliments! It fits well and true to size. The material is quality and laced underneath with a slip." —Andria

    Price: $36.98 (available in sizes S–XL and in eight colors)

    29. A tank dress with a wrap skirt proving the ethereal vibes don't stop at light, flowing summer dresses — you *can* look this dreamy as the temperatures cool down!

    A light green tank dress with a wrap skirt
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress fits perfectly. Very comfortable, and the slit in front of the leg is cute. Such a simple, yet awesome dress! I actually decided to buy another one in a different color!" —moonchie

    Price: $16.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in three colors)

    30. And a mini polo dress because black is a classic fall color, and this fun classic silhouette adds a preppy flair to the otherwise moody hue.

    A model wearing a black dress
    Walmart

    Price: $7.04+ (originally $28.97+; available in sizes S–XL and in three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.