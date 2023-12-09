20 Unexpected Gifts From Target That Your Parents Will Love

1. A bottle of Being Frenshe scent mist that I swear by for fresh-smelling...everything. This works well for anyone who likes one-and-done products, as this can act as a body, hair, or even linen mist. Plus, all of Being Frenshe's products contain a mood-boosting scent technology, meaning it'll help your parents relax while they waft in their new fave scent.
2. A Nespresso Vertuo machine, because hand-packing beans and pulling a perfect crema-filled cup of espresso sounds relaxing — but the time-consuming process isn't really ideal for parents who usually have jammed-packed schedules. This machine is great for your busy mom or dad, as it can make a cup of coffee or a shot of espresso with just the click of a button.
3. A cooling eye treatment that not only includes an eye cream to plump the under-eye area and diminish the appearance of fine lines — it ALSO includes a super cool ice globe! Yes, this is the same type of ice globe an aesthetician would use during a facial. Ice globes are great for diminishing dark circles and decreasing puffiness, so this set is basically like a facial for your skincare-loving guardian's eyes (an eye-cial? Don't mind me, I'm still workshopping that one).
4. An enameled cast-iron Dutch oven, aka the perfect gift for anyone who can't stop talking about the wonders of homesteading. Dutch ovens last a realllyyyy long time, and people have used them for generations to make stews, homemade yogurt, or even homemade sourdough bread!
5. A bamboo bath caddy, because there is nothing like a warm bath and a glass of wine at the end of the day. Help your folks unwind without having to worry about whether or not their drink will fall off the tub's ledge at any given moment.
6. An eva+avo avocado shine oil so that your parents can rock lustrous, silky hair every day. This is a great finishing oil to add sleekness to a blowout, or can add both shape and moisture to thirsty curls!
7. A Little Words Project beaded bracelet to bring you and the 'rents back to when you'd craft the cutest pieces for their holiday gifts! Except, this bracelet has cute crystals and pearls — a step up from macaroni necklaces, indeed.
8. A weekender duffle bag — it's basically like any other duffle bag times a million. It's ideal for anyone bit by the wanderlust bug since it has a compartment for clothes, a sleeve for a laptop, and even a band that hooks around a carry-on handle to avoid mid-airport sprint slipping!
9. And a travel accessories organizer, because while they're so good at organizing their cosmetics during travel, they still keep their jewelry in the same tiny dust bag they've used for years. This is a great way to avoid tangled necklaces and lost studs!
10. A breakfast sandwich maker that'll turn the phrase "we have food at home" into something everyone will actually look forward to hearing (or, in your parents' case, saying). This makes all the parts of a great breakfast sandwich in one easy-to-clean appliance, which is helpful for your pal who usually skips out on making breakfast at home because "they just don't have the time."
11. A NutriBullet blender, because there's no better way to kickstart a new meal plan than with a machine that makes yummy, veggie-filled smoothies. This is especially great for the parent you know who's always hiding vegetables in their grandkid's muffin or pancake batter.
12. A guided journal that takes just a few minutes in the morning and night to fill in. Each day, your giftee will fill in the prompts which include gratitude lists, intention setting, and recalling the great things that happened that day. If your parent is going through a transitory time and needs some extra love, this (plus a huge box of chocolates) will be the perfect gift to help them along.
13. A Revlon volumizing hair dryer brush, because your mom deserves to experience a salon-quality blowout every day — this'll cut down their at-home blow-drying time DRASTICALLY while helping them achieve the full and shiny look they crave.
14. A Google Chromecast to turn any TV into a smart TV. They can easily cast things from their phone to their TV via the Chromecast and sign in to all their favorite streaming apps for endless show and movie binges. I connect my Chromecast to a projector, and OMG, it feels like I'm in a movie theater every night!
15. A wok stir fry pan from our Goodful collection if Dad is looking for something to help make those weeknight dinners a little bit easier and a whole lot tastier.
16. A Maybelline Sky High Lash gift set, which includes the TikTok-loved Sky High mascara, plus a tinted primer! This duo is pretty much the only thing your parent needs to create long, fluttery lashes that *actually* hold their shape all day.
17. An LED light therapy device, because skincare devices are fun to use, but they're even more fun when they make a noticeable difference! This device is a fraction of the cost of other comparable devices and uses blue light to fight active acne and red light to diminish the appearance of scars, fine lines, and wrinkles. It's great if your parent is always adding newness to their skincare arsenal.
18. A Tula day and night cream, because ~skinimalism~ doesn't mean they don't do skincare — your dad just does their routine with fewer products. This cream contains squalane that locks moisture into the skin all day, and peptides to help cell regeneration during the night!
19. An air fryer to help them make the most *muah* deliciosa pizza toasts à la Hailey Bieber. They can also use this to air fry practically anything, from chicken wings to kale chips, and it even has the ability to broil, roast, and dehydrate your meals!
20. And a bouquet of artificial roses so they can finally enjoy some floral arrangements that last longer than a week! It's perfect for their desk at work, or as a centerpiece!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.