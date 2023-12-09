Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

20 Unexpected Gifts From Target That Your Parents Will Love

And the favorite child award goes to...

Isabella Sarlija
by Isabella Sarlija

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A bottle of Being Frenshe scent mist that I swear by for fresh-smelling...everything. This works well for anyone who likes one-and-done products, as this can act as a body, hair, or even linen mist. Plus, all of Being Frenshe's products contain a mood-boosting scent technology, meaning it'll help your parents relax while they waft in their new fave scent.

Target

Promising review: "I saw this brand pop up overnight at my Target, and they had a whole display set up, so obviously, I immediately fell for the clean beauty/minimal aesthetic trap. I bought this on a whim, and the scent is AMAZING. I've been using it as a cue for relaxation and mindfulness, so anytime I sit down to do my embroidery, I spray a little on the couch and myself to get in a good headspace. This is the only product of this brand I've tried, but I'm very curious about the rest, so I'll be going back for more!" —saratx

Price: $14.99

2. A Nespresso Vertuo machine, because hand-packing beans and pulling a perfect crema-filled cup of espresso sounds relaxing — but the time-consuming process isn't really ideal for parents who usually have jammed-packed schedules. This machine is great for your busy mom or dad, as it can make a cup of coffee or a shot of espresso with just the click of a button.

The machine in a light blue color
Nespresso

It can make 5-, 8-, and 12-ounce coffees, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice.

Promising review: "Love everything about this! I’ve been wanting one for a while but was unsure about the price and which one to get. Saw this one went on sale and decided to take a chance. It is amazing and 100% worth the hype! Every cup of coffee comes out amazing, and it is super easy to use. BUY IT!!" —mackenzie

Price: $99.99 (originally $129.99; available in six colors)

3. A cooling eye treatment that not only includes an eye cream to plump the under-eye area and diminish the appearance of fine lines — it ALSO includes a super cool ice globe! Yes, this is the same type of ice globe an aesthetician would use during a facial. Ice globes are great for diminishing dark circles and decreasing puffiness, so this set is basically like a facial for your skincare-loving guardian's eyes (an eye-cial? Don't mind me, I'm still workshopping that one).

instagram.com, instagram.com

Promising review: "My son just turned 1, so sleep has been rocky the last year. I bought this kit to help with my tired, puffy eyes I see looking back at me every morning. The gel with the ice globe has honestly been the best addition to my skincare routine. I use it all over my eye area, and it helps so much! I’ve been using both products for a little over a week, and I can’t imagine not using them now, even on days that my eyes don’t have any puff. It’s just a refreshing way to wake my face up. I ordered a second kit for my friend, who’s also a struggling new mama!" —Arica B

Price: $20.49

4. An enameled cast-iron Dutch oven, aka the perfect gift for anyone who can't stop talking about the wonders of homesteading. Dutch ovens last a realllyyyy long time, and people have used them for generations to make stews, homemade yogurt, or even homemade sourdough bread!

The cream-colored pot on a stove
Target

Promising review: "Such a beautiful Dutch oven! Love the enameled inside! Amazing for making bread, soups. Great quality for the price!" —Talifarrow

Price: $49.99+ (available in two sizes)

5. A bamboo bath caddy, because there is nothing like a warm bath and a glass of wine at the end of the day. Help your folks unwind without having to worry about whether or not their drink will fall off the tub's ledge at any given moment.

The caddy holding a glass of wine, an iPad, and a candle
Target

Promising review: "Looked up and down for a bathtub caddy that would hold my book and beverage, that wasn’t too small or flimsy. My poor husband thought it was a stool in our bathtub and sat on it. It passed the sturdy test! 😂 I use this once a week for my Friday night bubble baths and love it." —SimplyAly

Price: $35

6. An eva+avo avocado shine oil so that your parents can rock lustrous, silky hair every day. This is a great finishing oil to add sleekness to a blowout, or can add both shape and moisture to thirsty curls!

a person using the hair oil
Target

Promising review: "Best hair oil out there ! Makes you hair smell so good and shiny. I’ve gotten so many compliments on my hair." —Alexa

Price: $9.99

7. A Little Words Project beaded bracelet to bring you and the 'rents back to when you'd craft the cutest pieces for their holiday gifts! Except, this bracelet has cute crystals and pearls — a step up from macaroni necklaces, indeed.

the bracelet in pearl and crystal with brass hardware and beads that read &quot;family&quot;
Target

Price: $25 (available in sizes S–L)

8. A weekender duffle bag — it's basically like any other duffle bag times a million. It's ideal for anyone bit by the wanderlust bug since it has a compartment for clothes, a sleeve for a laptop, and even a band that hooks around a carry-on handle to avoid mid-airport sprint slipping!

the duffel bag in pale pink
Target

Promising review: "This bag is great! I bought this bag in August 2021 for weekend trips home from college. It fits more than enough stuff. I was able to use packing cubes which helped me organize and allowed me to fit more in the bag. I would definitely recommend this bag for weekend trips!" —Madds

Price: $79.99 (also available in black) 

9. And a travel accessories organizer, because while they're so good at organizing their cosmetics during travel, they still keep their jewelry in the same tiny dust bag they've used for years. This is a great way to avoid tangled necklaces and lost studs!

A white faux leather jewelry case with jewelry
Target

Promising review: "This travel jewelry case is the perfect addition for going on vacation! It holds all your jewelry without issues and has a spot for everything. It is assuring knowing that necklaces will not tangle with this jewelry case. 10/10 recommend!" —K Rice 

Price: $15 

10. A breakfast sandwich maker that'll turn the phrase "we have food at home" into something everyone will actually look forward to hearing (or, in your parents' case, saying). This makes all the parts of a great breakfast sandwich in one easy-to-clean appliance, which is helpful for your pal who usually skips out on making breakfast at home because "they just don't have the time."

Target

Promising review: "This little breakfast machine is such a hit. No more stopping before work for breakfast. This cooks all of the sandwich quickly and at once. Amazing hit with the whole family." —Sami

Price: $29.99

11. A NutriBullet blender, because there's no better way to kickstart a new meal plan than with a machine that makes yummy, veggie-filled smoothies. This is especially great for the parent you know who's always hiding vegetables in their grandkid's muffin or pancake batter.

The nutribullet, featuring a short blending cup and a tall blending cup, both of which convert into travel mugs
Target

Promising review: "Use this daily for protein shakes (with ice and banana). Super happy with it! Mind you, zero issues after daily use for a year. Traditional blenders have always been too cumbersome to use/clean for me. My recommendation: Do not try to save a few bucks with a lesser brand. The NutriBullet truly delivers in how it blends — no chunks of ice or chunks of insert whatever. Texture of the shake is on point as well. Have also found it useful for mixing up little homemade dessert recipes." —Malew91

Price: $69.99

12. A guided journal that takes just a few minutes in the morning and night to fill in. Each day, your giftee will fill in the prompts which include gratitude lists, intention setting, and recalling the great things that happened that day. If your parent is going through a transitory time and needs some extra love, this (plus a huge box of chocolates) will be the perfect gift to help them along.

Target

Promising review: "Well-made, nice aesthetic, and useful journal. There’s plenty of room to write, and it’s a nice size." —KT

Price: $9.89 (originally $10.99)

13. A Revlon volumizing hair dryer brush, because your mom deserves to experience a salon-quality blowout every day — this'll cut down their at-home blow-drying time DRASTICALLY while helping them achieve the full and shiny look they crave.

the hair dryer brush
instagram.com

Promising review: "I love this dryer! I have naturally wavy hair, and this does the trick when blow drying since it smooths and de-frizzes my hair!" —Morgan

Price: $40.49 (available in two colors)

14. A Google Chromecast to turn any TV into a smart TV. They can easily cast things from their phone to their TV via the Chromecast and sign in to all their favorite streaming apps for endless show and movie binges. I connect my Chromecast to a projector, and OMG, it feels like I'm in a movie theater every night!

Target

Promising review: "This is our second Chromecast device in our house. We love the interface better than our smart TV’s and are able to customize it with the apps we use the most. There are also more apps available on Chromecast than either brand of smart TVs that we own." —Dani R

Price: $37.99 (originally $49.99)

15. A wok stir fry pan from our Goodful collection if Dad is looking for something to help make those weeknight dinners a little bit easier and a whole lot tastier.

Target

Promising review: "Awesome wok for all cooking needs. I love that the pan is affordable, nonstick, and nontoxic — dream come true!" —SMJ 2023

Price: $34.99

16. A Maybelline Sky High Lash gift set, which includes the TikTok-loved Sky High mascara, plus a tinted primer! This duo is pretty much the only thing your parent needs to create long, fluttery lashes that *actually* hold their shape all day.

the set with swatches
Target

Price: $16.99

17. An LED light therapy device, because skincare devices are fun to use, but they're even more fun when they make a noticeable difference! This device is a fraction of the cost of other comparable devices and uses blue light to fight active acne and red light to diminish the appearance of scars, fine lines, and wrinkles. It's great if your parent is always adding newness to their skincare arsenal.

the white LED light therapy device with with blue and red settings
Target

Promising review: "Wow, this is a real winner. I've had a series of issues with 'mascne.' It's more severe than my teenage days. I couldn't get the acne to go away for weeks, and I tried several over-the-counter treatments, including things that worked in the past. I've been using this for about a week, and I've seen immediate improvement in my skin. My acne isn't completely gone, but has certainly shrunk, and I think after another week of using this, it should be gone. I would highly recommend." —Ashley B

Price: $44

18. A Tula day and night cream, because ~skinimalism~ doesn't mean they don't do skincare — your dad just does their routine with fewer products. This cream contains squalane that locks moisture into the skin all day, and peptides to help cell regeneration during the night!

Target

Promising review: "WONDERFUL moisturizer. 10/10. My skin was glowing for the first time after using this brand for a month and a half. I keep trying other brands to see if they’re better, but I keep coming back to Tula because they leave me breakout free and with enough product assortment to help with every skin issue!" —Miss D

Price: $28+ (available in two sizes)

19. An air fryer to help them make the most *muah* deliciosa pizza toasts à la Hailey Bieber. They can also use this to air fry practically anything, from chicken wings to kale chips, and it even has the ability to broil, roast, and dehydrate your meals!

the air fryer
Target

Promising review: "Perfect size for a family of four! Gifted to my good friend who has never entered the wild air fryer world. He’s hooked! Life-changing. This model is very user-friendly and perfect for beginners!" Nobia

Price: $39.99 (originally $69.99)

20. And a bouquet of artificial roses so they can finally enjoy some floral arrangements that last longer than a week! It's perfect for their desk at work, or as a centerpiece!

bouquet of artificial white flowers
Target

Promising review: "Looks great on my dining table. It looks fancy. It comes in the mail really well protected. Good job packing this, Target." —Dsmall1

Price: $24.99 (originally $36.99)

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.