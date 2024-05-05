BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Things From Amazon For Anyone Who Wants To Reinvent Their Personal Style This Spring

    After all, spring is all about regeneration.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. An off-the-shoulder shirt that will slot right into any "-core" you're into right now. This is the perfect top for dressing down with slacks for the office, or dressing up with a mini skirt when going out.

    Promising review: "It’s classy enough to wear to a nice dinner but cute enough to wear to the bar. It makes me feel more put together but idk I love it. I use it for a complete off-the-shoulder shirt, it fits over both shoulders too." —Alejandra

    Price: $25.89+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors)

    2. A pair of wide-leg cropped jeans that is the secret to looking put together and feeling comfy as heck. These will elevate your go-to white-tee-and-jeans outfit formula while providing extra room for movement!

    a reviewer in a mirror selfie with a black cat, wearing a green sweater, wide-leg jeans, and heeled sandals
    Promising review: "I never ever buy jeans from Amazon because jeans are so hard to shop for. I’m honestly jumping for joy about how much I looooove these, they are sooo soft and stretchy and look so classy. I may have to buy another pair they are that great. I’m happy I took the risk and tried them." —Jenna

    Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes 4–18 and in nine colors)

    3. A ribbed turtleneck bodysuit that is the ultimate top for practically anything you have on your docket. You can wear this tucked into a skirt for a cute night out with friends. OR! You can totally wear this with breezy lounge pants as you WFH on any given day.

    Promising review: "The bodysuit is soooo comfy and stretches just right. Obsessed. I’m totally ordering other colors. Also, this is NOT see-through!!!" —Sharon Green

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors)

    4. two-piece suit set if you're ready to graduate from the soft girl life (read: working from home in your cozy matching lounge sets) and enter your boss babe era (read: heading to the office in a matching set that's more profesh but still oh so cozy). 

    reviewer in orange suit with white top and boots stands in room, near couch with decorative pillow
    reviewer in a light blue suit with a cropped top, taking a mirror selfie in a bedroom setting
    Promising reviews: "I’ve been looking for a fun pant suit set for Easter, and this one is perfect! The light blue is definitely a fun baby blue color. The pants fit loose around the waist but still catch on my hips so I can work with it. They just barely graze the floor with no heels. The material is on the thinner side but I think still nice quality. The blazer is perfectly oversized. Solid purchase!!" —Ashley Briggs Horvath

    Price: $58.09+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors)

    5. A v cute tiered maxi skirt that's a no-thoughts-required way to look like a million bucks. This paired with a tube top in a matching color and a tan leather belt, will give you major coastal Cali influencer vibes. And OMG, I almost forgot — it has pockets!

    reviewer in a hat and crop top with a floral skirt taking a selfie
    Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for! I have seen skirts like this all over my Pinterest and this fits very true to size. The elastic was comfortable, high-waisted or low-waisted. Length is long but great! Plus, it has pockets!! Great find!" —Gabrielle Lynch

    Price: $33.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors)

    6. A pair of braided sandals with a supportive chunky heel proving that you *can* dress up virtually anything: even your favorite band tee and broken-in pair of jeans.

    Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute and, elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel

    Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–10 and 18 colors)

    7. A breezy button-down that's made for looking like a chic Parisian who's about to take the train down to St. Tropez for a vacay.

    Promising review: "Great shirt, good quality, and fairly priced. It’s light and airy with just a tad of sheerness to it. I bought the light blue and black and love them both." —Amb1852

    Price: $21.45+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 39 colors)

    8. A twist-front tube top, because everyone needs at least *one* warm weather top that they can just throw on and fuggedaboutit. This top will go with practically anything in your closet, from your favorite flowing skirt to your everyday shorts — so if you only have five minutes to get ready before heading out the door, this top is a must-have.

    Promising review: "The quality is amazing and thick, not paper thin like most tops on here! I’m getting every single color, it’s perfect with pairing any bottoms!" —Katie

    Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and 16 colors)

    9. A square-neck bodysuit with a neckline that instantly adds romantic vibes to your 'fit, and comes in dozens of colors and patterns that'll match whichever style era you're tapping into these days.

    Promising review: "It’s not tight like shapewear, but very comfy material with a high-quality feel, not see-through. Creates a neat and polished look for any occasion. The garment snaps at the crotch and stays put. I love the neckline, and there are SO many varieties!! I will be purchasing more." —cecelia

    Price: $11.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 31 colors/styles)

    10. A pair of wide-leg drawstring pants, because you should probz upgrade those sweats you've been wearing since high school. Throw these on with an oversized crewneck during your quiet morning dog walks — and when you're looking to spruce up your look a bit, pair these with a shrug and cami set and your favorite low-top sneakers.

    a reviewer in white crop top and green pants with orange bag and shoes posing by a brick wall
    Promising review: "Exceeded all expectations — they look and feel great, thicker than I expected, which I like! Great pockets, great fit, I truly love these. Good for hanging at home or even running errands. They are amazing!" —Allie

    Price: $19.95+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in 23 colors)

    11. Or a pair of pleated suit pants because everyone should upgrade their go-to slacks with this ~fancy pants~ option. These are breezy because they're right at the center of a wide leg and a straight leg fit — they don't flare out as much as super wide palazzo pants, but they aren't too narrow (or constricting) as some straight leg styles. Plus! They have an elastic waistband to up the comfort levels while looking chic as heck.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love them. I went back and forth for a long time trying to decide to buy them and I’m so happy I did! I got a size large for comfort and they are super comfy. Good quality and give modern office look! Very quickly have become my everyday office pants, and I will be buying more colors asap!" —Bailey

    Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL, XS Short–XL Short, XS Long–XL Long, and in 35 colors)

    12. high-slit wrap skirt will be the only thing you have to pack for your weekend getaway this spring. This is the perfect warm-weather skirt because it works for any occasion — from wine tasting to listening to live music. Plus! Depending on how you adjust the split, you can even use this skirt as a buffer against chafing... BRB ordering now.

    person in a black top and leopard print skirt
    Promising reviews: "Bought this skirt for travel in warm weather. The fabric is nice, soft, and thin without being see-through. Not cotton, so should stay cool in hot summer months. Unlike other wrap skirts, the waist has buttons on one side (3 to choose from) so you don’t have to worry about scrunching down the tie." —CS_620

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 23 patterns and colors)

    13. A glitzy mesh top if leaving trails of glittery eyeshadow everywhere you go is kinda your thing. This shirt will give you the same dazzle factor of makeup without the hassle of applying glitter on your face! (Because who has time for hassle when you're already rushing to get to dinner on time?)

    reviewer smiling, wearing a sparkly sheer top with long sleeves and jeans
    Promising review: "It was so perfect for the Taylor Swift concert. I wore a body suit underneath and got tons of compliments. I’d say it fit pretty TTS with some extra room. It was super lightweight and decent quality for the price." —Amelia

    Price: $17.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, two sleeve lengths, and eight colors)

    14. A snazzy one-shoulder bodysuit, because wearing a tucked shirt is a simple way to spruce up your 'fit — but wearing a tucked shirt while sitting for an extended amount of time? Eh, it's not the most comfortable trying to keep the back of your shirt tucked into your pants or skirt. This bodysuit will keep your shirt in place throughout the entire night with little effort required.

    Reviewer posing in a black top and sequined shorts with a stadium in the background
    Promising review: "Definitely in love with it, true to size, very stretchy and comfortable, very good quality, soft, breathable, not tight at all, and it fits me perfectly. I definitely recommend getting it!!" —Kerryann Gouveia

    Price: $21.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 24 colors)

    15. A casual spaghetti strap mini dress with detachable shapewear underneath so you can wholeheartedly enjoy that much-needed breeze without worrying about wardrobe malfunctions. You can pair this with your favorite oversized hat and sandals for a brunch date or wear it during your next run! The possibilities really are endless.

    Note: Some reviewers suggest sizing down.

    Promising review: "I bought this for Busch Gardens and when I took it out of the bag, I was disappointed with how heavy the material felt. I shoved it back in the bag and tried to find another outfit. I was unable to find one on time, so I pulled this back out and tried it on. OMGGGG, AMAZING!!! This was literal perfection. You will not be disappointed. GET IT!! I will say it runs a hair too large, so if in between sizes, size down." —Lil Nik

    Price: $30.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 24 colors)

    16. A pair of capri pants, because they're back, but not in the way you're used to — think less cargo capris of the 2000s and more fitted cropped pants circa 1960s legends like Sophia Loren. These pants go very well with frilly blouses and pointed-toe slingbacks — but you can also go for a more skater princess look and pair this with an oversized hoodie and Vans!

    Promising review: "Love the fit of these. I am 5’9” and often have trouble finding comfortable shorts and capris. This is a pull-on and very comfortable fabric. It feels like great quality, and you can dress it up with a nice blouse. I would buy again!" —Carolin Pacheco

    Price: $21.50+ (available in sizes 6–16 and in eight colors)

    17. satin button-up for a fun, reflective, and fancy-looking upgrade to your typical button-up shirt!

    a reviewer wearing in a tied-front lavender blouse and distressed jeans
    a reviewer seated on a chair wearing the blue satin top that matches the chair and thigh high patent leather boots
    Promising reviews: "I love the look and feel of this blouse. It's beautiful, well-made, and feels great against my skin! I have three of these and will surely order more. I wear them with 100% mulberry silk scarves and get loads of compliments. These blouses really make you feel like a million bucks without draining the bank account!" —DragonflyArts

    Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 18 colors)

    18. A fuzzy three-piece sweat suit because there is nothing quite as comfortable as feeling like your clothes are made out of teddy bears. Plus, you can pair this set's cardigan with jeans and a tee while walking around town!

    Promising review: "This set is amazing! So soft and comfy. The material allows for stretch. I read the reviews and ordered a medium when I usually wear a small. The length of the pants is perfect. It hits the floor slightly. Buy this set! You won’t regret it." —Christine Crisci

    Price: $54.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 28 colors)

    19. A deep V-neck crop top that serves major '70s vibes! You can pair this with a knitted skirt if you really wanna play up the retro look.

    Promising review: "I never leave reviews, but this top is too perfect not to sing its praises. I have a small frame and a larger chest (32G) so I was skeptical that this top would fit in my usual size (small). However, it fits perfectly. I attribute this mostly to the quality of the material, which is very soft and super stretchy, and will probably still fit even through weight gain/loss. It's also a full top — the material does not roll up but fully covers my midriff and the straps and cups provide enough coverage and support so a bra isn't needed. My one slight gripe is that I ordered brown and the actual shade is more coppery than the advertised pic, but the color is still nice, and the thread on the fabric is shiny, which is quite lovely. Would recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $20.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 24 colors)

    20. colorful jean jacket because at this point, denim jackets are just as classic for spring as florals — why not have fun by wearing this must-have transitional piece in your favorite color?!

    reviewer posing wearing the jacket in pink
    reviewer posing wearing the purple jean jacket
    Reviewers recommend sizing up!

    Promising review: "Nice, versatile jean jacket. I bought the white one, purchased it in a larger size than I usually wear. It’s not stiff, looks nice, and it's comfortable. Washed once, did not put it in the dryer, hung it to dry instead. Looks great! I do suggest sizing up." —T M

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in seven colors)

    21. A printed midi skirt and tank set that you can easily wear to an outdoor birthday dinner, a barbecue, to the grocery store... really anywhere you'd like to flex your newfound style.

    buzzfeed editor wearing the two-piece set in a green and brown jungle print
    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

    "I love a matching set because it takes most of the work out of putting an outfit together. And this one is such a great deal! I love how comfy and easy it is to wear. I was concerned about it being see-through, but it wasn't! It has a stretchy waist and a cute tie detail in the front of the skirt. For spring days, I just throw a denim jacket over it. And, of course, I plan to wear it all summer as well. I would 100% buy more colors in this — and there are so many to choose from!" —Kayla Boyd, BuzzFeed editor

    Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this! I want to order a few more in different colors! It’s stylish, dress it up or wear it casual! I got lots of compliments. Very comfortable and soft. Moves nicely with the body! Very cool looking top!" —Jules

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes XL–5XL and 30 colors/prints)

    22. A pair of bootcut leggings with a crossover waistband that'll make you the trendiest person at your weekly yoga class. I have these, and I love wearing them while I stretch during the day but also while I do my quiet morning routine before a hectic workday.

    Promising review: "These are my new favorite pants. I wanted a material that is thick and stretchy and these delivered. They hold your shape in nicely while still being super comfy. Will be buying more!" —Kaci

    Price: