27 Things From Amazon For Anyone Who Wants To Reinvent Their Personal Style This Spring

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An off-the-shoulder shirt that will slot right into any "-core" you're into right now. This is the perfect top for dressing down with slacks for the office, or dressing up with a mini skirt when going out.
2. A pair of wide-leg cropped jeans that is the secret to looking put together and feeling comfy as heck. These will elevate your go-to white-tee-and-jeans outfit formula while providing extra room for movement!
3. A ribbed turtleneck bodysuit that is the ultimate top for practically anything you have on your docket. You can wear this tucked into a skirt for a cute night out with friends. OR! You can totally wear this with breezy lounge pants as you WFH on any given day.
4. A two-piece suit set if you're ready to graduate from the soft girl life (read: working from home in your cozy matching lounge sets) and enter your boss babe era (read: heading to the office in a matching set that's more profesh but still oh so cozy).
Promising reviews: "I’ve been looking for a fun pant suit set for Easter, and this one is perfect! The light blue is definitely a fun baby blue color. The pants fit loose around the waist but still catch on my hips so I can work with it. They just barely graze the floor with no heels. The material is on the thinner side but I think still nice quality. The blazer is perfectly oversized. Solid purchase!!" —Ashley Briggs Horvath
Price: $58.09+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors)
5. A v cute tiered maxi skirt that's a no-thoughts-required way to look like a million bucks. This paired with a tube top in a matching color and a tan leather belt, will give you major coastal Cali influencer vibes. And OMG, I almost forgot — it has pockets!
6. A pair of braided sandals with a supportive chunky heel proving that you *can* dress up virtually anything: even your favorite band tee and broken-in pair of jeans.
7. A breezy button-down that's made for looking like a chic Parisian who's about to take the train down to St. Tropez for a vacay.
8. A twist-front tube top, because everyone needs at least *one* warm weather top that they can just throw on and fuggedaboutit. This top will go with practically anything in your closet, from your favorite flowing skirt to your everyday shorts — so if you only have five minutes to get ready before heading out the door, this top is a must-have.
9. A square-neck bodysuit with a neckline that instantly adds romantic vibes to your 'fit, and comes in dozens of colors and patterns that'll match whichever style era you're tapping into these days.
10. A pair of wide-leg drawstring pants, because you should probz upgrade those sweats you've been wearing since high school. Throw these on with an oversized crewneck during your quiet morning dog walks — and when you're looking to spruce up your look a bit, pair these with a shrug and cami set and your favorite low-top sneakers.
11. Or a pair of pleated suit pants because everyone should upgrade their go-to slacks with this ~fancy pants~ option. These are breezy because they're right at the center of a wide leg and a straight leg fit — they don't flare out as much as super wide palazzo pants, but they aren't too narrow (or constricting) as some straight leg styles. Plus! They have an elastic waistband to up the comfort levels while looking chic as heck.
12. A high-slit wrap skirt will be the only thing you have to pack for your weekend getaway this spring. This is the perfect warm-weather skirt because it works for any occasion — from wine tasting to listening to live music. Plus! Depending on how you adjust the split, you can even use this skirt as a buffer against chafing... BRB ordering now.
Promising reviews: "Bought this skirt for travel in warm weather. The fabric is nice, soft, and thin without being see-through. Not cotton, so should stay cool in hot summer months. Unlike other wrap skirts, the waist has buttons on one side (3 to choose from) so you don’t have to worry about scrunching down the tie." —CS_620
Price: $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 23 patterns and colors)
13. A glitzy mesh top if leaving trails of glittery eyeshadow everywhere you go is kinda your thing. This shirt will give you the same dazzle factor of makeup without the hassle of applying glitter on your face! (Because who has time for hassle when you're already rushing to get to dinner on time?)
Promising review: "It was so perfect for the Taylor Swift concert. I wore a body suit underneath and got tons of compliments. I’d say it fit pretty TTS with some extra room. It was super lightweight and decent quality for the price." —Amelia
Price: $17.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, two sleeve lengths, and eight colors)
14. A snazzy one-shoulder bodysuit, because wearing a tucked shirt is a simple way to spruce up your 'fit — but wearing a tucked shirt while sitting for an extended amount of time? Eh, it's not the most comfortable trying to keep the back of your shirt tucked into your pants or skirt. This bodysuit will keep your shirt in place throughout the entire night with little effort required.
Promising review: "Definitely in love with it, true to size, very stretchy and comfortable, very good quality, soft, breathable, not tight at all, and it fits me perfectly. I definitely recommend getting it!!" —Kerryann Gouveia
Price: $21.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 24 colors)
15. A casual spaghetti strap mini dress with detachable shapewear underneath so you can wholeheartedly enjoy that much-needed breeze without worrying about wardrobe malfunctions. You can pair this with your favorite oversized hat and sandals for a brunch date or wear it during your next run! The possibilities really are endless.
16. A pair of capri pants, because they're back, but not in the way you're used to — think less cargo capris of the 2000s and more fitted cropped pants circa 1960s legends like Sophia Loren. These pants go very well with frilly blouses and pointed-toe slingbacks — but you can also go for a more skater princess look and pair this with an oversized hoodie and Vans!
17. A satin button-up for a fun, reflective, and fancy-looking upgrade to your typical button-up shirt!
Promising reviews: "I love the look and feel of this blouse. It's beautiful, well-made, and feels great against my skin! I have three of these and will surely order more. I wear them with 100% mulberry silk scarves and get loads of compliments. These blouses really make you feel like a million bucks without draining the bank account!" —DragonflyArts
Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 18 colors)
18. A fuzzy three-piece sweat suit because there is nothing quite as comfortable as feeling like your clothes are made out of teddy bears. Plus, you can pair this set's cardigan with jeans and a tee while walking around town!
19. A deep V-neck crop top that serves major '70s vibes! You can pair this with a knitted skirt if you really wanna play up the retro look.
20. A colorful jean jacket because at this point, denim jackets are just as classic for spring as florals — why not have fun by wearing this must-have transitional piece in your favorite color?!
Reviewers recommend sizing up!
Promising review: "Nice, versatile jean jacket. I bought the white one, purchased it in a larger size than I usually wear. It’s not stiff, looks nice, and it's comfortable. Washed once, did not put it in the dryer, hung it to dry instead. Looks great! I do suggest sizing up." —T M
Price: $32.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in seven colors)