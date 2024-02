20 Target TikTok Products So Good You’ll Want To Buy More On The Spot

20.

An O-Cedar spin mop and bucket , because if you're on #CleanTok and don't have this mop yet, then BOY OH BOY, will this be the best investment of your year. This cleans up grime from floors in a jiffy and gets to stains that traditional mops usually leave behind. I have this, and I'm always a bit disgusted (and satisfied) by how murky the mop water becomes, even when I think my floors are ~clean enough~ to begin with. But, hey, at least I can tell it's working!