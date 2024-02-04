Skip To Content
    20 Target TikTok Products So Good You’ll Want To Buy More On The Spot

    You'll be waiting very eagerly for your package to arrive.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of pimple patches that'll cover up pimples *and* prevent you from picking them. These hydrocolloid patches draw pus out of zits overnight to speed up the life cycle of a breakout, getting your skin healed faster.

    a model applies the pimple patch over their pimple
    Target

    If you enjoy pimple popping videos, watch a person remove their pimple patch on TikTok here! (And if you *don't* enjoy watching pimple popping videos, this is not for you!)

    Promising review: "Where have these been all my life? I pop one on a zit at night, and by morning, the zit is smaller, less inflamed, and most of the pimple has been drained. I see such a difference in how quickly pimples heal when using these. I’ll never be without them!" —Danielle

    Price: $10.59 for a pack of 24

    2. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil, because the secret to having healthy nails is healthy cuticles! This blend of jojoba oil and vitamin E softens the cuticles and nourishes the nail bed in between salon visits.

    model applying the nail oil to their nails
    Target

    Check it out in action on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I’m on day 10 of using this Solar Oil, and the transformation of my nails has been visible from my first application! I bought it primarily to try to strengthen weak and thin nails, and it absolutely works. I don’t think I’ve ever gone this long with bare nails (not a requirement, BTW, as you can apply over your manicure as well), but I’m just super impressed with the growth it's promoted! I’ll def be keeping a supply of this on hand." —Target Customer

    Price: $16.99

    3. An oil-absorbing volcanic face roller that TikTokers love because it's a sustainable alternative to blotting paper, soaking up excess oil, and diminishing shine throughout the day. Single-use blotting papers? Sorry, we don't know her anymore.

    Target

    Check out a reviewer trying this out on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "Absolutely worth the money!!! I am a whole oil field, and this thing got rid of it so easily and didn’t mess up my makeup ONE BIT!" —thiswasrequired

    Price: $14.99

    4. A bottle of laundry scent booster beads so all your laundry can smell as fresh as a daisy — even your gym clothes that have been sitting in the hamper for most of the week...

    Person putting the boosters in washing machine
    Target

    Watch a TikToker's secret combo (including these beads) for fresh-smelling laundry on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "These smell SO good. I actually get a little angry when my husband forgets to put them in with the wash. It’s just not the same without them, honestly. They smell really light and fresh and floral enough without hurting your nose or giving overpowering perfume. We were having issues with our clothes not smelling clean after washing, and these solved the problem immediately. I can’t wash without them now." —meatyohkra

    Price: $12.99+ (available in two sizes)

    5. A three-pack of dermaplaning razors that'll whisk away dead skin cells in a flash! Dermaplaning is *fabulous* for exfoliating the skin, diminishing peach fuzz, and helping skincare soak in deeper.

    a model holding the razor in their hand
    Target

    Check out a dermatologist using this dermaplaning razor on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I get facials very occasionally, and I always get dermaplaning done during my facial. It makes my skin feel SO good, but it's way too expensive for me to get it done regularly. I found these randomly, and now I can do it myself whenever I want! These come with a little attachment piece to assist with eyebrow precision, too. I'm so glad I got these!" —AF

    Price: $7.99

    6. A NYX brow glue, because the days of using glycerin soap to achieve wispy, feathery brows are DONE! This brow glue locks brow hairs into place and comes in a convenient tube with a spoolie, so that you'll never have to dip your tools into soap ever again.

    a model applying the brow glue
    Target

    Watch a person review this brow glue on TikTok here!

    Plus, unlike other brow-freezing products on the market, this one costs about the same price as glycerin soap! Cha-ching. If you don't know the soap brow trick, check out this comparison of $1 soap brows versus a $112 brow gel.

    Promising review: "I cannot express how much I love this product! I was looking for something that was easy to apply, did not leave white residue, and actually lasted throughout the day. This does all that! I have tried other brow-freezing products, soap brows, even putting hairspray on a spoolie…but none of them last and end up with white noticeable residue. For the price, it’s 100% worth a shot!" —Ely B

    Price: $9.99 (available in five shades)

    7. A Scrub Daddy, because although it's strange to have a favorite sponge, I will proudly proclaim this: Scrub Daddy really is the best sponge that I have ever used. This sponge is tough enough to scrub away any caked-on grime from my stove while also being gentle enough to clean more delicate dishes, like wine glasses. It's no wonder why it's so popular on TikTok — it's one of the best cleaning tools I've ever used.

    a product shot of scrub daddy in yellow
    instagram.com

    Watch a person clean all the grime off their stovetop on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "To be honest, I wanted to hate this product because of how popular it is, but I just can’t! I love cleaning with it!! Cleaning power, durability, max suds, etc. I’ve been buying every three weeks for about 12 weeks now. My go-to. Even got my husband on board!" —MrsRojas3425

    Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99)

    8. A hardwood cleaner that people use to restore their floors to look brand-new! This soap oil moisturizes hardwood floors while you clean, leaving them both shiny and spotless!

    the bottle of Murphy&#x27;s oil soap hardwood cleaner
    Target

    Watch this person get their floors clean and shining on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "We have very wooden full floors, and I’ve been trying different products for the last two years after moving into our new house. This is the first product I can honestly say did the work and brought back a full shine to my floor." —BeautyVlogger

    Price: $4.99

    9. A concentrated multipurpose cleaner, because it's perfect if you're into both minimalism and sustainability. This cleaner cuts through grease, which is great for daily kitchen maintenance — but it's also gentle enough to work on most surfaces in your home! (More multi-use products means less clutter under your sink!) Plus, this smells like lavender, which'll make your entire home smell like a glorious grove.

    The concentrated cleaner and glass bottle with mixed solution
    Target

    Watch a person restock their lavender-scented cleaner concentrate on TikTok here

    Promising review: "I am mad at myself that it took me this long to purchase this product. I have dabbled with clean/natural products since 2013 but was never completely satisfied. This stuff smells AMAZING and seems to work well. I will repurchase." —Want to be a hippy

    Price: $7.99 for a pack of two

    10. A Maybelline mascara that has cemented itself as one of TikTok's favorite lash-enhancing products, more than a year after first going viral! This mascara makes it easy to achieve full, defined, come-hither lashes with just a few strokes — clumps not included.

    Target

    Watch a person's reaction to their lashes after using this mascara on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I’ve seen people raving about this mascara a lot on TikTok, so I had to try it. I got it in the shade Very Black. I’ve purchased it two times now. I love how lengthening and thickening it is without being clumpy, and it’s not hard to remove." —Natalie

    Price: $9.99 (available in seven colors)

    11. An acne treatment gel because it's essentially an all-in-one for combating breakouts, fine lines, and even hyperpigmentation in skin, across age groups. With just a few weeks of use, everyone will be asking who your dermatologist is (even though you actually just spent less than 20 bucks on this simple addition to your routine).

    the gel in its tube
    instagram.com

    Watch a person use this gel in their routine on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "Been using for three days only, and it has already stopped new acne from forming! And my acne has been the worst for over a year! Couldn’t find anything that would work for me until I bought this." —Arely

    Price: $16.19+ (available in two sizes)

    12. A mini waffle maker that has a lot of use in keto kitchens. A lot of people enjoy making cheese taco shells and toast in this waffle maker, along with using this device to cook their eggs! But even if you are not about that keto life, this is still a great way to whip up delicious breakfast treats.

    the purple mini waffle maker with cooked waffle
    Target

    Take this person's advice on TikTok here, and "measure the frosting with your heart" when dressing up your homemade waffles. 

    Promising review: "Forever a favorite purchase. You can make so many things in this waffle maker. My current go-to is an egg to plop on an English muffin. So good." —t

    Price: $9.99 (available in two colors)

    13. A fabric defuzzer so you can sing "So Long, Farewell" as you FINALLY get rid of all the fabric pilling from your furniture, cashmere blouses, leggings, and sweaters!

    the conair defuzzer being used on a sweater
    Target

    Watch a person get rid of all the pilling on their couch on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "Wow. This fabric shaver does a great job on my workout tights. The fabric pills up on the inseam, and the fabric shaver makes it look great in less than a minute." —Dogmom

    Price: $14.99

    14. A cute tumbler with a straw, because cute drinkware will almost always make you drink more water. What's more, this BPA-free tumbler is double-insulated, meaning you won't have to deal with condensation during those hot summer days!

    Woman using the tumbler
    Target

    Check out a person rave about their cute Simple Modern tumbler in a different color on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "Great quality for almost half the price of Starbucks! I get compliments on it all the time. I would like to see it in more colors!" —shop girl 

    Price: $14.99+ (available in three colors)

    15. An Olive & June mani tool to make sure your mani turns out perfectly! This suctions onto any nail polish cap to create more grip (Which leads to more control!) — but TikTokers also love using this to add extra grip to nail glue when applying press-ons!

    Target

    Watch a TikToker proclaim this will change your entire at-home mani game here.

    Promising review: "The ONLY reason I like painting my nails now. I was never able to paint my nails well until this thing, and now I paint them weekly." —Anna

    Price: $15.99

    16. A bottle of Being Frenshe scent mist that I swear by for fresh-smelling...everything. This works well for anyone who likes one-and-done products, as this can act as a body, hair, or even linen mist. Plus, all of Being Frenshe's products contain a mood-boosting scent technology, meaning it'll help you relax as you waft in your new fave scent.

    Target

    Watch a person rave about this scent on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I saw this brand pop up overnight at my Target and they had a whole display set up so obviously I immediately fell for the clean beauty/minimal aesthetic trap. I bought this on a whim and the scent is AMAZING. I've been using it as a cue for relaxation and mindfulness, so anytime I sit down to do my embroidery I spray a little on the couch and myself to get in a good headspace. This is the only product of this brand I've tried, but I'm very curious about the rest so I'll be going back for more!" —saratx

    Price: $14.99

    17. A Tree Hut Coco Colada shea sugar body scrub, because OMG I've never experienced skin so soft at such an affordable price. Seriously, these sugar granules are amazing at buffing away dead skin, and they work just as well as the expensive stuff! It's also a bonus that this scent, in particular, smells like sweet, warm luxury in a jar.

    the coco colada body scrub surrounded by coconuts
    Target

    Watch a TikToker include this scrub as a part of their shower routine here!

    Promising review: "Leaves my skin silky soft and smooth! The scent is light and warm without being overpowering. Looking forward to trying their other scents." —Dee

    Price: $7.99

    18. A Revlon volumizing hair dryer brush so you can experience a salon-quality blowout every day — this'll cut down your at-home blow-drying time DRASTICALLY while helping you achieve the full and shiny look you crave.

    the hair dryer brush
    instagram.com

    Watch a TikToker give themselves a fresh blowout with the tool here!

    Promising review: "I love this dryer! I have naturally wavy hair and this does the trick when blow drying since it smooths and defrizzes my hair!" —Morgan

    Price: $40.49 (available in two colors)

    19. An astrological candle that has a different scent for each sign! You can get one to let people in on your star sign, or go all out and decorate your place with different Astro candles that represent each of your house placements.

    Target

    Watch a person shop through the candles at Target on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "This has become a go-to for me when I need to grab a small gift for a birthday. Each sign has its own signature scent. I’m in my second candle for my sign and it smells delish!" —Satori

    Price: $9 (available in all 12 zodiac signs)

    20. An O-Cedar spin mop and bucket, because if you're on #CleanTok and don't have this mop yet, then BOY OH BOY, will this be the best investment of your year. This cleans up grime from floors in a jiffy and gets to stains that traditional mops usually leave behind. I have this, and I'm always a bit disgusted (and satisfied) by how murky the mop water becomes, even when I think my floors are ~clean enough~ to begin with. But, hey, at least I can tell it's working!

    an O-Cedar mop and bucket being used in a kitchen
    Target

    Watch a person prep their new home with this mop on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "Absolutely recommend this mop. Easy to use and wrings out the water very easily so you won’t have soaking wet floors." —Makayla

    Price: $38.49

