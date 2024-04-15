27 Stylish And Comfy Shoes You'll Probably Want To Wear Until They Disintegrate

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A mesh slip-on shoe because, honestly, who has time for laces? These shoes are made from mesh, meaning they'll conform to your foot like a glove while still remaining exceptionally breathable.
2. A pair of slide sandals that feel like walking on clouds. These sandals have an ethylene vinyl acetate sole, which just so happens to be the same material from which spongey running shoes are made. These'll give you all the comfort of supportive, bouncy shoes while also amping up your style with a very on-trend look!
3. A black pointed-toe pump because it's the type of basic, versatile shoe that belongs in every wardrobe. The footbed forms to your foot, while the leather stretches easily for a perfect fit. I have these shoes, and I can easily spend hours in them without feeling an ounce of pain.
4. A very cute and trendy mesh flat that is everything you've ever wanted in a shoe — style and breathability! You can wear these with knee-high socks for a funky spin on the classic coquette shoes-and-sock combo, or wear them alone to show off your pedi!
5. A pair of low wedge flats, because finding shoes that accommodate wide feet can be tricky — throwing a high arch into the mix can make things even trickier! I personally have wide feet with a high arch, and I always recommend a roomy shoe with just a liiiiiittle bit of wedge for extra support!
6. A quilted slip-on shoe with memory foam insoles to make it feel as if you're stepping on a fluffy pillow with each stride. Pair these with your favorite leggings for times when you want to be comfy while running errands, but you also want to look put together.
7. A pair of Hoka Bondi 8 running shoes that I wear pretty much everywhere — from my daily runs to long (and I'm talking 10,000+ steps) walks through the city. These offer a ton of support and are very roomy and breathable!
8. A platform heel with a woodgrain-printed sole, since, yes, wooden soles are *so* comfortable once they're broken in, but can be a bit hard to get used to if you typically reach for shoes with cushioned soles. These shoes form to your feet and feel like air while giving off the vibe of yeah, I can totally walk around in heels for hours.
9. A handmade pair of leather huarache sandals you'll *definitely* want to collect in every hue. These shoes hold onto your ankle to provide support during long walks and even have a platform that adds cushion!
Macarena Collection / Etsy
Promising review: "Shoes are so cute and comfortable. I bought the black and I actually want to get other colors. Perfect for skirts, summer dresses, capris, and jeans. I will take them when I return to Italy. Love them!" —Melissa McCormick
Get it from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $46.42 (originally $61.90; available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors/styles here).
10. A patent leather loafer, because what's better than wearing sneakers to the office? Wearing work-appropriate shoes that feel as comfortable as sneakers, that's what!
11. A pair of basic round-toe pumps with a kitten heel that'll look fancy at special events while being comfy enough to wear all night long — yes, that means buh-bye flip-flops that you bring to every wedding.
12. A pair of scrunch ballet flats that conform to your feet while you serve your best #balletcore look. They're also quite handy to keep in your bag when you know your feet won't last all night in stilettos.
13. A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers because training for a race is challenging enough — make it at least *a bit* less painful with these lightweight, breathable, and cushy sneakers.
14. A sparkly wedge sandal allowing you to bring a touch of glam to your 'fits without having to fortify yourself from blisters. (Goodbye, trying your hardest to hide bandages underneath dressy shoes!)
15. An espadrille wedge that absorbs shock with its platform-like sole and keeps the foot in place with its ankle strap. All while looking cute enough to wear with any dress in your vacay wardrobe.
16. A pair of braided sandals with a supportive chunky heel proving that you *can* dress up virtually anything: even your favorite band tee and broken-in pair of jeans.
17. A pair of big buckle Birkenstocks that form to your foot over time without compromising on comfort. And those buckles aren't just for style — they're adjustable, which is a BIG plus for people with high arches or bunions.
18. Or a cozy pair of waterproof Birkenstock sandals that'll work great as house shoes or chic headed-around-town shoes when the moment strikes!
19. A pair of chic sandals you can wear anytime, anywhere — whether you're off to a meeting, brunch with friends, or getting your wardrobe ready for wedding season!
20. A pair of chunky sandals to help you release your inner Daria. These are perfect for anyone who wants to serve '90s vibes but needs something less intricate to emulate the decade. These shoes are super simple to throw on and add an immediate edgy (and cute!) touch to your 'fit.
21. A chic woven block-heel mule you can slip into whenever you need a versatile, goes-with-everything shoe that can be worn to a fancy outing or even on a casual workday.
22. A pair of braided slides if you need something that will bring you everywhere during your upcoming vacation while slotting seamlessly into your carry-on bag. (I'm looking at you, light packers!)
23. A pair of Western booties to prove that tying together a chic outfit doesn't have to mean contorting your toes into an uncomfortable boot. What's more, these booties have a handy zipper, which is excellent if you often struggle (same — wide feet problems) to casually slip into most cowboy boots.
24. A braided thong sandal with an adjustable buckle so that you can wear gladiator sandals that won't feel constricting or uncomfy after a few hours. Hurray for style and comfort!
25. A pair of cushiony Reebok sneakers so that you can have a pair of reliable shoes for running errands, walking the dog, or even just doing chores around the house. And as a bonus, they look ultra cute! How can you go wrong?!
26. A pair of sporty sandals with adjustable straps because your everyday sandals should look good *and* feel comfy! The cushioned sole means you can wear these during long walks with your pup or while running errands at the grocery store.
27. And a glitzy sandal that has a block heel so thick, you won't have to worry about wobbly ankles. Plus, this shoe's square toe (as opposed to a narrower one) is heaven-sent for people with wide feet.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.