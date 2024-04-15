BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Stylish And Comfy Shoes You'll Probably Want To Wear Until They Disintegrate

    Stock up — you'll want to fortify your closet with backups.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A mesh slip-on shoe because, honestly, who has time for laces? These shoes are made from mesh, meaning they'll conform to your foot like a glove while still remaining exceptionally breathable.

    a photoset of the shoes in black on a reviewers foot
    Promising review: "I would buy again. I am on my feet for eight hours and find them wide enough with enough arch support." —Donna

    Get it from Amazon for $33.14+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and in 25 colors).

    2. A pair of slide sandals that feel like walking on clouds. These sandals have an ethylene vinyl acetate sole, which just so happens to be the same material from which spongey running shoes are made. These'll give you all the comfort of supportive, bouncy shoes while also amping up your style with a very on-trend look!

    Promising review: "I have wide and flat feet. I need good arch support and it can be a challenge. These slides are so comfortable and soft. Especially after a long day at work!" —Family

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 4–16, and in 16 colors).

    3. A black pointed-toe pump because it's the type of basic, versatile shoe that belongs in every wardrobe. The footbed forms to your foot, while the leather stretches easily for a perfect fit. I have these shoes, and I can easily spend hours in them without feeling an ounce of pain.

    Promising review: "These fit and feel so good on my wide width foot. The arch is not extremely defined, but enough is there to make my foot happy. These do NOT hurt my feet at all. I think I could play basketball in them :) LOVE Them!" —CC

    Get it from Amazon for $29.59+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and in five colors).

    4. A very cute and trendy mesh flat that is everything you've ever wanted in a shoe — style and breathability! You can wear these with knee-high socks for a funky spin on the classic coquette shoes-and-sock combo, or wear them alone to show off your pedi!

    Price: $148 (available in sizes 6–11 and in six colors)

    5. A pair of low wedge flats, because finding shoes that accommodate wide feet can be tricky — throwing a high arch into the mix can make things even trickier! I personally have wide feet with a high arch, and I always recommend a roomy shoe with just a liiiiiittle bit of wedge for extra support!

    Promising review: "Really good quality and comfort shoe. I have wide feet and these are really comfortable. I went up half a size and they fit perfect. Great to dress up or down." —C

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 13 colors).

    6. A quilted slip-on shoe with memory foam insoles to make it feel as if you're stepping on a fluffy pillow with each stride. Pair these with your favorite leggings for times when you want to be comfy while running errands, but you also want to look put together.

    reviewer wearing the shoes in black
    Promising review: "I have wide feet and these are SO COMFY. I am usually a 7.5-8, I ordered these in an 8. My pinky toe isn’t crammed in and the bottom feels like memory foam. These are a great value." —abcd

    Get it from Amazon for $33.98+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 10 colors).

    7. A pair of Hoka Bondi 8 running shoes that I wear pretty much everywhere — from my daily runs to long (and I'm talking 10,000+ steps) walks through the city. These offer a ton of support and are very roomy and breathable!

    Promising review: "I have a wide forefoot with a narrow heel. These shoes were a good fit. I have ankle instability which the wide sole helps with. These shoes have kept my plantar fasciitis at bay." —Zappos Customer

    Get it from Zappos for $164.95 (available in sizes 5–12, in regular and wide, and in 20 colors).

    8. A platform heel with a woodgrain-printed sole, since, yes, wooden soles are *so* comfortable once they're broken in, but can be a bit hard to get used to if you typically reach for shoes with cushioned soles. These shoes form to your feet and feel like air while giving off the vibe of yeah, I can totally walk around in heels for hours.

    Get it from Free People for $90 (available in sizes 6–10 and in two colors).

    9. A handmade pair of leather huarache sandals you'll *definitely* want to collect in every hue. These shoes hold onto your ankle to provide support during long walks and even have a platform that adds cushion!

    model wearing the black sandals
    the different colored sandals arranged in a circle
    Promising review: "Shoes are so cute and comfortable. I bought the black and I actually want to get other colors. Perfect for skirts, summer dresses, capris, and jeans. I will take them when I return to Italy. Love them!" —Melissa McCormick

    Get it from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $46.42 (originally $61.90; available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors/styles here). 

    10. A patent leather loafer, because what's better than wearing sneakers to the office? Wearing work-appropriate shoes that feel as comfortable as sneakers, that's what!

    Promising review: "I ordered these loafers because I had to stand for hours on end during a project for work. Ohhhh the comfort and support, your feet will love how soft they feel. Bouncy too! Feels like you can jump and bounce around. They made a difference wearing them compared to any other footwear. I've gotten lots of compliments, and they look great, which is such a plus. Usually, comfortable loafers don't look stylish, not with these loafers." —Ms. Rizzo

    Get it from Amazon for $31.19+ (available in sizes 6–11, including wide fits, and in five colors).

    11. A pair of basic round-toe pumps with a kitten heel that'll look fancy at special events while being comfy enough to wear all night long — yes, that means buh-bye flip-flops that you bring to every wedding.

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "I'm shocked with my purchase! I needed a pair of heels to wear to a wedding. Seeing as I don't get out much, I did not intend on spending a lot of money on them. Not only do these shoes look amazing, but they feel amazing as well! I was in them not only during the reception but the ceremony as well. They were so comfortable and did not leave blisters or leave my feet sore. I danced in them all night and will keep this brand in mind the next time I need to purchase any shoes." —Jennifer Sofia

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 21 colors/styles).

    12. A pair of scrunch ballet flats that conform to your feet while you serve your best #balletcore look. They're also quite handy to keep in your bag when you know your feet won't last all night in stilettos.

    Promising review: "I'm one of the folks who swore by Payless flats. After Payless closed, I remember reading a ton of reviews trying to find replacement flats. One of the reviews said she'd just gotten her third color because these are so great. Well, I'm now that reviewer! I'm a grad student in a field where professional dress is the norm and it's fairly formal. Lots of suits. These are perfect. They're attractive enough to wear to most job sites, and I can toss them in a bag and swap with heels if I need to. My feet look cute... no toe cleavage! I've got black, gray, and rose gold. These fit in my usual size and stretch a bit. Plenty comfy. Good price point. Five stars!" —D. R.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in sizes 5–15 with wide options and 20 colors/patterns).

    13. A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers because training for a race is challenging enough — make it at least *a bit* less painful with these lightweight, breathable, and cushy sneakers.

    A reviewer wearing the off-white sneakers with gold detailing
    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "I walk a lot. I’m on my feet a lot, and I’m in my 60s. It’s really hard to find comfortable walking shoes. Most do not hold up to their claims, in my opinion. I now own two pairs of these. I walk an average of 3–5 miles a day and spend a lot of time working in my flower beds. I wear them for an average of 12 hours a day. These have held up really well to the work I put them through, and they are so comfortable. Highly recommended!" —PN

    Get it from Amazon for $47.15+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 29 colors).

    14. A sparkly wedge sandal allowing you to bring a touch of glam to your 'fits without having to fortify yourself from blisters. (Goodbye, trying your hardest to hide bandages underneath dressy shoes!)

    Promising review: "I like the fact that these shoes are beautiful and dressy as well as comfortable. There is enough arch support and yet do not give up comfort. They are very dressy for summer!" —The Old Baker

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes 5—11 and three colors).

    15. An espadrille wedge that absorbs shock with its platform-like sole and keeps the foot in place with its ankle strap. All while looking cute enough to wear with any dress in your vacay wardrobe.

    reviewer wearing the shoes with a geometric pattern
    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "LOVE THESE SHOES!!! I have a wide foot and can’t wear many trendy shoes but I am in LOVE with these!! They are truly the most comfortable pair of sandals I have ever owned, no exaggeration. I wore them for an entire wedding, no complains. Walked two miles in them on vacation, no complaints. ran through a lightning storm in them, NO COMPLAINTS!! I would run a marathon in these if I needed to. The ankle strap is comfortable and stretches enough to put my foot in but fits just right to hold the shoe on comfortably. The two foot straps don’t stretch, but aren’t too tight. These feel even better than name-brand shoes! I LOVE THEM!!! BUY THEM!!" —tyler fischer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–11, including wide sizes, and five styles).

    16. A pair of braided sandals with a supportive chunky heel proving that you *can* dress up virtually anything: even your favorite band tee and broken-in pair of jeans.

    Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in, and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and 16 colors).

    17. A pair of big buckle Birkenstocks that form to your foot over time without compromising on comfort. And those buckles aren't just for style — they're adjustable, which is a BIG plus for people with high arches or bunions.

    Model wearing the dark brown sandals with big gold buckles while walking on sand
    Promising review: "These are truly the most comfortable sandals I have ever owned. They break in really quickly with the soft leather but also keep their shape really well. I love the buckle detail and adjustable strap for when they might loosen over time. Really well made, and again, so comfortable." —flynniep

    Get it from Free People for $160 (available in sizes 5–10.5 and 10 colors; not all colors are available in all sizes).

    18. Or a cozy pair of waterproof Birkenstock sandals that'll work great as house shoes or chic headed-around-town shoes when the moment strikes!

    A pair of light blue Birkenstock sandals with adjustable straps
    Promising review: "I got them in black and they are very comfortable and go with everything. They are well-made and look expensive. They feel more comfortable then the originals. Fits true to size." —reny1

    Get it from Nordstrom for $49.95 (available in sizes 5–10.5 and seven colors).

    19. A pair of chic sandals you can wear anytime, anywhere — whether you're off to a meeting, brunch with friends, or getting your wardrobe ready for wedding season!

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "I bought these to match a hot pink dress I purchased, and they matched the dress perfectly! They are very comfortable, I wore them to a party for eight hours and had no issues with pain the next day. The straps fit nicely, not too loose or snug. Would definitely purchase in other colors!" —Mariana

    Get it from Amazon for $39.92+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 13 colors).

    20. A pair of chunky sandals to help you release your inner Daria. These are perfect for anyone who wants to serve '90s vibes but needs something less intricate to emulate the decade. These shoes are super simple to throw on and add an immediate edgy (and cute!) touch to your 'fit.

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "These shoes are a very cool closet staple to have and at a reasonable price! There is not a ton of stretch to the strappy part which I like so my foot isn't sliding too far forward when I walk. If you have wider feet, I would recommend going a size up. Although it's listed to be memory foam, it's not that cushion-y, but does mold to the shape of your sole/heel the more you wear them.

    The only con is that the bottom of the shoe can be slippery on bare floors or tile, so tread carefully. I went outside and shuffled the sandals a few times on the sidewalk to help these shoes have more grip. The alternative is to spray the bottom or buy grip stickers for the bottoms." –N. Paul

    Get it from Amazon for $39.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors).

    21. A chic woven block-heel mule you can slip into whenever you need a versatile, goes-with-everything shoe that can be worn to a fancy outing or even on a casual workday.

    Person seated wearing a lavender cardigan, floral skirt and tan woven heeled shoes
    Get it from Walmart for $17.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors).

    22. A pair of braided slides if you need something that will bring you everywhere during your upcoming vacation while slotting seamlessly into your carry-on bag. (I'm looking at you, light packers!)

    a reviewer&#x27;s feet in white braided slide sandals with an ankle bracelets, on a carpeted floor
    Promising review: "Wow! I am happy I went with this pair of sandals. At first, I was skeptical and worried because I have very wide feet, and I have horrible luck with sandals like these. They are always too narrow for my foot. I was very surprised by the comfort. They are not tight at all. I did go up a size since I always have this issue, and like I said, I am happy I did. They fit like a glove." —Jazmin Torres

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 10 colors and two styles).

    23. A pair of Western booties to prove that tying together a chic outfit doesn't have to mean contorting your toes into an uncomfortable boot. What's more, these booties have a handy zipper, which is excellent if you often struggle (same — wide feet problems) to casually slip into most cowboy boots.

    Promising review: "I would never pay a lot of money for a trendy item like this, so I don't expect much. These are inexpensive, super comfy, and are well-made. I'm gonna have some fun with these this fall and winter." —Kimberly

    Get them from Walmart for $10.01+ (originally $22.99; available in sizes 6–10 and three colors).

    24. A braided thong sandal with an adjustable buckle so that you can wear gladiator sandals that won't feel constricting or uncomfy after a few hours. Hurray for style and comfort!

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "I love these sandals. They are my new favorite pair. They are so cute and comfortable, absolutely love the braided suede straps. This brand has several different designs that are similar to these ones, and all of them are very cute. I can't wait to buy another pair, just with a little different look to expand my options when picking my footwear for the day." —Shawna

    Get it from Amazon for $41.30+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in seven colors).

    25. A pair of cushiony Reebok sneakers so that you can have a pair of reliable shoes for running errands, walking the dog, or even just doing chores around the house. And as a bonus, they look ultra cute! How can you go wrong?!

    Promising review: "They fit very well and are very comfortable. I don’t find any dislikes with these." —Tiffany

    Get it from Target for $65 (originally $80; available in sizes 5–11 and in three colors).

    26. A pair of sporty sandals with adjustable straps because your everyday sandals should look good *and* feel comfy! The cushioned sole means you can wear these during long walks with your pup or while running errands at the grocery store.

    a reviewer wearing the sandals in black
    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "These shoes are so comfy, lightweight, and have a great sole (probably great soul, too). They have excellent arch support. I wear 8.5 but found the size 9 a good fit as well. Skechers makes a super product, and these shoes are no exception." —S. Jones

    Get them from Amazon for $49.95 (available in sizes 6–11, including wide fits, and in 10 colors).

    27. And a glitzy sandal that has a block heel so thick, you won't have to worry about wobbly ankles. Plus, this shoe's square toe (as opposed to a narrower one) is heaven-sent for people with wide feet.

    model in a business casual attire with a blazer, wide-leg trousers, and silver heeled sandals, standing against a white backdrop
    Promising review: "These beautiful heels are absolutely perfect. The fit, the color, and the comfort is spot-on with these slip-on heels." —Tammy

    Get it from Walmart for $35 (available in sizes 6–11 and in four colors).

