    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors.

    Step Up Your Shoe Game With These 30 Comfy Styles From Walmart

    Yes, comfortable shoes can look cute.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A round-toe Chelsea boot to fortify your perpetually cold feet while adding a pastel to your early spring outfits. Its toebox provides extra room for cozy socks (bye-bye, boot tightness), and its banded design protects your entire foot from the elements!

    a person wearing the boots in pink
    Walmart

    Price: $54.99 (originally $65.99; available in sizes 5.5–12 and in five colors)

    2. Or a Chelsea rain boot with a similar roomy (and colorful) design, but, obvi, for those spring showers that act like downright monsoons.

    the boots in green
    Walmart

    Price: $25.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in three colors)

    3. A pair of scrunch ballet flats that conform to your feet while you serve your best #balletcore look. They're also quite handy to keep in your bag when you know your feet won't last all night in stilettos.

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s lower legs wearing flat brown shoes, dressed in a pink skirt
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I really love these shoes. They are extremely comfortable and I wear them everywhere I go. I wear them to work, school, and events. I love how they hug my feet. They are really great quality and haven't gotten messed up. I would definitely recommend these cute ballet shoes. These are some of my favorites this year." —Kenziej002

    Price: $10.98 (available in sizes 6–11 with wide options and three colors)

    4. A pair of Western booties to prove that tying together a chic outfit doesn't have to mean contorting your toes into an uncomfortable boot. What's more, these booties have a handy zipper, which is excellent if you often struggle (same — wide feet problems) to casually slip into most cowboy boots.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "I would never pay a lot of money for a trendy item like this, so I don't expect much. These are inexpensive, super comfy, and are well-made. I'm gonna have some fun with these this fall and winter." —Kimberly

    Price: $10.84+ (originally $48; available in sizes 6–10 and four styles)

    5. A pair of buckle clogs that you can wear whenever you want to feel like you're wearing comfy slippers but still want to look put together. Aka, wear them to the market, the coffee shop, or while going on a post-dinner stroll.

    Model wearing the clogs
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These clogs are really cute. I thought they would look more like house slippers but these are nice to wear outside to the beach or to run errands as well. They fit a little snug, so size up, but they're comfortable and easy to slip on and go." —Karenc

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes 6–11)

    6. A pair of smiley slippers so that your toesies can feel plush, warm, and cozy while you binge-watch The Traitors.

    A person&#x27;s feet wearing one smiley face slipper, with other slippers nearby on a floor
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I've been seeing these slippers all over social media, so I ended up buying them. I was skeptical when they first arrived, but now I love them. The slippers are warm and cozy while supporting my feet. I really appreciate the strong soles on these adorable slippers." —Roxanne

    Price: $13.89 (originally $15.99; available in sizes 5.5–10 and 10 color combinations/designs)

    7. A roomy knee-high Western boot that is the best way to spruce up any outfit with little to no thought required. Blue jeans and a white tee? Check. Floral dress and a moto jacket? They go with that. Tights and your favorite oversized sweater? Yep!

    model in a short patterned dress and silver knee-high boots stands outdoors, holding sunglasses
    Walmart

    Promising review: "They fit so nicely, they're so comfy, amazing quality, have worn them so much lately and received so many compliments." —Val

    Price: $38 (available in sizes 6–11 and in three colors)

    8. A square-toe mule that gives the illusion of a pointed-toe shoe while offering the comfort of a wider square toe.

    Model wearing the blush mules
    Walmart

    Price: $33+ (available in sizes 6–12 and five colors)

    9. A glitzy sandal with a block heel so thick, you won't have to worry about wobbly ankles. Plus, this shoe's square toe (as opposed to a narrower one) is heaven-sent for people with wide feet.

    model in a business casual attire with a blazer, wide-leg trousers, and silver heeled sandals, standing against a white backdrop
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These beautiful heels are absolutely perfect. The fit, the color, and the comfort is spot-on with these slip-on heels." —Tammy

    Price: $35 (available in sizes 6–11 and in four colors)

    10. A platform boot because platforms always look more intense than they feel! Thanks to their padded soles, platform boots like these feel shorter than they appear — and since these wrap around the entire foot and ankle, you can walk for miles knowing these babies won't be slipping and sliding off your feet.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "These boots are so cute! They fit perfectly and I really like the slight stretch, kind of like a rubberized sock booty. They are very comfortable and I can't wait to start wearing them." —Wendy

    Price: $14.60+ (originally $30.86; available in sizes 6–11 and in two colors)

    11. A chic woven block-heel mule you can slip into whenever you need a versatile, goes-with-everything shoe that can be worn to a fancy outing or even on a casual workday.

    Person seated wearing a lavender cardigan, floral skirt and tan woven heeled shoes
    Walmart

    Price: $17.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    12. Or a flat pointed-toe mule, just in case you want the look of a fancy dancing shoe without the painful heel. Consider this an upgrade to those flip-flops that you switch into at weddings. (Oh, and they obvi double as a way to add pizzazz to your everyday outfits!)

    model in a black outfit with metallic silver slip-on shoes
    Walmart

    Price: $16.98 (available in sizes 6–11)

    13. A pair of strappy platforms to prepare you for wedding season! The trick to nailing weddings is to wear shoes that you can *actually* see yourself wearing for hours on end. With their glitzy finish, cushioned platform, and supportive straps, these are a great option.

    Close up of a model wearing gold high-heeled sandals with a bow detail, paired with a black dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love these shoes! I also have them in gold and will likely be buying them in every other color option too! They are true to size, comfortable, well-made, and easy to walk in." —mals513

    Price: $40 (available in sizes 6–11 and in two colors)

    14. A pair of canvas slip-on sneakers that adds a retro look to your outfit and bounce to your steps with a platform-like (seriously, these are thicc) cushy sole.

    The white sneaker
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Excellent fit. Very comfortable. True to size. —Debra

    Price: $49.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and three colors/styles)

    15. A pair of tech sneakers that are lightweight and suuuuuper cushion-y, making it the ideal shoe to train for that 5K you have lined up this spring. These sneakers have a breathable mesh upper and adjustable laces, which is all any long-distance runner would ever want when avoiding discomfort á la foot swelling.

    Close-up of a person wearing black sneakers with white soles, styled with black leggings
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Lightweight, comfortable, fashionable, and a fair price. It feels as though you are walking on a cloud." —Faewalk

    Price: $15.71+ (originally $34.29, available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    16. A cute ballet flat that has a hidden bow at the heel! What's more, this flat has a bouncy rubber sole, making it super walkable. If you need a shoe that can last through your commute *and* look great during the workday, this is it.

    Walmart

    Price: $75.75 (available in sizes 7–12, including wide and extra-wide sizes, and in five colors)

    17. A colorblock rain boot just in case "spring showers" reads more like "torrential downpour season" in your neck of the woods. These will keep your pants and toes dry while remaining comfy with their extra-wide opening.

    a person wearing the rain boots in pink and black
    Walmart

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 6–10)

    18. An open-toe sandal with a cork sole that absorbs shock. It's great if you plan on traversing an old Roman city (hi, marble floors) during the warmer months — or, ya know, traversing your city's downtown during your Sunday off.

    a person wearing the shoe in black
    Walmart

    Price: $16.93 (originally $20.99; available in sizes 36–43 and in seven colors)

    19. A comfy Mary Jane flat because everyone needs a cute, versatile, slip-resistant shoe. These are especially great for people who work on their feet for long hours as the wide toebox allows for natural swelling, and the Mary Jane straps hold your feet in place.

    the shoe in black
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Working as a cocktail waitress in a casino, these are very comfortable from the start and do not have to be broken in for comfort. Slip-resistant is a plus. They look fine with a short black skirt and black hose." —OSMS

    Price: $53.34 (available in sizes 7–12, including wide and extra-wide fits, and in three colors)

    20. A pair of faux-wood platform sandals so you can serve the look of a Scandinavian clog without the stiffness that comes along with *literal* wooden soles. Oh, and unlike many strapped sandals, this pair comes with adjustable straps around the heel and the toebox.

    model standing in brown platform sandals with multiple straps and buckles
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love the wide straps! These are great for folks with thin feet or thick feet. It's not often you find cute shoes where you can adjust both the ankle part and the feet part. I wish more sandals were fully adjustable! This tan color is glorious and goes with everything! I set them off by doing a Tiffany blue pedicure, but any color pedicure goes with these sandals :)" —P

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 6–11)

    21. A pair of knit slip-on Skechers that you can easily glide into while running your morning errands. They have a supportive sole and a stretchy upper, making them feel like slippers that are actually socially acceptable for out-of-the-house wear. Oh, and there's a Yorkie print hidden on the lining of these shoes — I'll take 20?!?!

    the shoe in navy
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Right out of the box, these shoes feel great. They slip on and feel like walking on pillows. The fit is perfect. No complaints with this purchase at all." —d10757

    Price: $34.98 (available in sizes 5–13 and three colors)

    22. A pair of cushioned toe-strap sandals, just in case you're a fan of the springy Birkenstock version but want the shoe to align with your budget *and* style. These look very cute and have adjustable straps to hold your feet in place.

    brown strappy sandal with buckles on white background
    Walmart

    Reviewers suggest sizing down!

    Promising review: "I love the adjustable straps. The arches fit perfectly, and the insole is both cushiony and supportive. Great start to summer wardrobe." —Walmart reviewer

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes 6–12, in wide, and two colors)

    23. A platform slide sandal that sits at the epicenter of cute, comfy, and supportive. You'll shed a happy tear every time you put them on, thinking about how far the footwear industry has come in making things both stylish and wearable. :,)

    the shoe in white
    Walmart

    Price: $22.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    24. A comfy training sneaker that will add a cute, minimal touch to your look as you hit new PRs at the gym. This sneaker's FuelFoam midsole provides cushion and bounce while its grooved outsole creates flexibility as you bend, flex, and stretch away.

    Walmart

    Price: $39.97 (available in sizes 5–11 and two colors)

    25. A pair of adorable crochet heels that'll conform to your feet and provide cushy support with its faux-wood sole. And the fact that they look like a handmade Etsy find doesn't hurt either!

    the heels with grey and yellow crochet
    Walmart

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 6–11)

    26. A pair of minimal yet bright sneakers that you can wear anywhere and with anything. These sneakers add juuust the right amount of color to your minimalist wardrobe and will look just as great with casual hiking leggings as they will with your favorite wide-leg jeans.

    the sneakers in beige with blue, green, and orange
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love these shoes! Very comfortable and affordable!" —Charli

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    27. A pair of slip-on espadrilles because if you can't visit Spain soon, you can still dress like you're a Catalonia native. Espadrilles hail from Spain, and people love wearing them as a cozy and breathable alternative to leather shoes.

    the shoes in grey
    Walmart

    Price: $16.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    28. Or a faux leather Huarache-inspired flat if you want the look of leather flats but still need something breathable. What's great about this woven design is that it stretches and conforms to feet quicker than whole leather, making it an easy-to-break-in option for people with wider feet.

    the flat in brown
    Walmart

    Price: $31.99 (available in sizes 5.5–12 and seven colors)

    29. A pair of almond-toe pumps with comfy foam soles *and* an ankle strap for added support and comfort.

    the shoe in black
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love these shoes. Not too high, not too low, not too wide, not too narrow. Classy looking and comfortable — the perfect combination!" —Cindy

    Price: $23.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–12 and in six colors)

    30. And a pair of strapped corduroy slippers with an adjustable Velcro wrap so that you can tighten or loosen your shoes depending on your comfort needs and sock thickness.

    model sitting on steps holding a mug, wearing the black slippers, a white top and blue jeans
    Walmart

    Promising review: "It's not your average shoe. Has the necessary qualities for someone dealing with swelling and sore feet. They feel protective, and the Velcro is super adjustable. I'll have these on hand probably the rest of my life as they are so comfy and purposeful." —Flowers

    Price: $20.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.