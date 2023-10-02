20 Shoes That People With Wide Feet Say Are Actually Comfortable

Promising reviews: "Love these! I have wide feet so I was glad they had a wide option. Run true to size and are super comfortable." —Jen



"There’s nothing to dislike about these slippers. They’re comfortable, cute and can be worn inside and outside. The lining is soft. I’ve tried two other brands of slippers and returned them. These are keepers!" —Folly girl

Get it from Amazon for $41.96+ (available in sizes 5–11, in regular and wide, and 25 colors).