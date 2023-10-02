20 Shoes That People With Wide Feet Say Are Actually Comfortable

Popular products from this list
1. A wedge gladiator sandal for folks who prefer closed-toed shoes, but still want a bit of ventilation. These sandals come with adjustable ankle straps to ensure a proper fit that conforms to your foot.
2. A mesh slip-on shoe because, honestly, who has time for laces? These shoes are made from mesh, meaning they'll conform to your foot like a glove while still remaining exceptionally breathable.
3. If you don't mind laces, a pair of Hoka Bondi 8 running shoes that I wear pretty much everywhere — from my daily runs to long (and I'm talking 10k+ steps) walks through the city. These offer a ton of support and are very roomy and breathable!
4. A pair of sporty sandals with adjustable straps, because your everyday sandal should look good *and* feel comfy! The cushioned sole means you can wear these during long walks with your pup or while running errands at the grocery store.
5. A classic loafer, because finding a shoe that fits well *and* looks super cute can be an arduous task. This shoe has the best of both worlds: A toe box that actually has wiggle room, plus a chic silhouette to up the ante on your Parisian vibe.
6. A pair of faux leather strap sandals that will look equally good with casual and dressed-up 'fits. They're even engineered to absorb shock while walking, making them perfect for those living in big cities.
7. A black pointed-toe pump because it's the type of basic, versatile shoe that belongs in every wardrobe. The footbed forms to your foot, while the leather stretches easily for a perfect fit. I have these shoes, and I can easily spend hours in them without feeling an ounce of pain.
8. A lightweight tennis shoe so roomy, you'll never have to worry about your aching toes while you practice your backhand.
9. A pair of Blundstone Chelsea boots that just get better over time. Since this shoe has a leather upper, it molds to your feet the more you wear it, making it a great comfy option for long-haul walks.
10. A pair of Minnetonka moccasins, which encompass your feet in a plush coziness so soft, you'll wonder why you ever wear any of the other shoes in your closet.
Promising reviews: "Love these! I have wide feet so I was glad they had a wide option. Run true to size and are super comfortable." —Jen
"There’s nothing to dislike about these slippers. They’re comfortable, cute and can be worn inside and outside. The lining is soft. I’ve tried two other brands of slippers and returned them. These are keepers!" —Folly girl
Get it from Amazon for $41.96+ (available in sizes 5–11, in regular and wide, and 25 colors).
11. A sassy platform sandal with a swoopy heel to let you dance the night away without feeling like you have to slip into flip-flops after five minutes on the dancefloor.
12. A classic leather Dansko clog, because these are some of the comfiest shoes I own. I have wide feet and high arches, and most shoes require lots of changes (i.e. inserts, stretching, etc.) before they feel just right on me. Well, these shoes fit perfectly right out the box, and I wear them absolutely everywhere.
13. A classic white Reebok tennis shoe for those days where you just want to throw on your favorite cozy crew neck sweater and slouchy pair of jeans while still looking tres chic.
14. A hiking boot, because hiking all day in shoes that are uncomfortable can do some serious damage to your feet and legs. So make sure to get a pair of hiking boots like these, which provide room for foot swelling as you walk, and arch support to keep you comfortable while you do some off-road trekking.
15. A pair of slide sandals that feel like walking on clouds. These sandals have an ethylene vinyl acetate sole, which just so happens to be the same material from which spongey running shoes are made. These'll give you all the comfort of supportive, bouncy shoes while also amping up your style with a very on-trend look!
16. A pair of heeled ankle boots if you want a bit of a lift to wear to work, but still want something that feels as cushy and secure as hiking boots.
17. A pair of low wedge flats, because finding shoes that accommodate wide feet can be tricky — throwing a high arch into the mix can make things even trickier! I personally have wide feet with a high arch, and I always recommend roomy shoe with a liiiiiittle bit of wedge for extra support!
18. A pair of Sperry sneakers that are essential if you're taking the coastal grandmother aesthetic into your fall wardrobe. These shoes, plus an oversized button up shirt has ~going to Cap Cod this weekend~ written all over it.
19. A pair of plush crossband slippers if you want everything in your home to be as cozy as possible, including your footwear. Along with working well for those with wide feet, this open-toed design is welcome for those with notoriously *hot* feet.
20. And a pair of Crocs you can wear around town for a casual, errand-running shoe. Want to take it up a notch? Throw these into sports mode for those extra-long shifts where you'll be on your feet all day.
